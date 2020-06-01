John Oliver Talks About George Floyd Protests, Trump Racist Maxims, Vote By Mail – Up News Info

Considering all the brutal events of the past week, John Oliver had a lot to unpack Last week tonight. First, he spoke about the protests in the wake of the horrific death of George Floyd. He said it was a response to the legacy of police misconduct in Minnesota and across the country.

He added that the police force is "built on the legacy of white supremacy that prioritizes the comfort of white Americans over the safety of people of color." Then he cut a clip of Tucker Carlson putting more weight and criticism on the protests, comparing it to the recent incident where Amy Cooper was calling the police over a black man, Christian Cooper asked him to put a leash on his dog.

"People like Tucker love to revere order at times like this, and that's easy to do when order in its current form is designed to benefit and protect you," Oliver said.

Related story Spike Lee Releases Powerful Short Film & # 39; 3 Brothers – Radio Raheem, Eric Garner and George Floyd & # 39;

Oliver moved to Donald Trump, who expressed his condolences for Floyd's death, but shortly thereafter wrote a tweet about the "thugs" protests. "When a man like Donald Trump uses the word 'thugs', you know exactly what it's for," he said before focusing on one part of the tweet when the first Celebrity Apprentice The host said "when the looting begins, the shooting begins," a phrase used by the 1960s Miami police chief, "notoriously racist," Walter Headley.

"It is truly amazing how Donald Trump has managed to live 74 years with a corrective understanding of spelling, grammar, geography, science, civic nutrition, and child development and yet he is the fucking Alexandria Library in what it concerns the racist maxims of the 20th century. "Oliver said.

He then addressed Trump's tweets earlier this week about voting by mail and how he was flagged on Twitter. In fact, Trump has submitted mail ballots multiple times.

Oliver begins to unravel the idea of ​​voting by mail, citing that 70% of people are in favor of allowing any voter to vote by mail if they so choose. And he adds: "If this pandemic continues until fall, as it almost certainly will, people will want to do exactly that."

Voting in person during a pandemic "is a nightmare" considering touchpoints and putting voters and poll workers, many of whom are older, at risk for COVID.

Oliver talks about how voting by mail is important and points to the chaos that followed Wisconsin when they held their primary during the pandemic. The Democratic governor tried to delay the vote, but was frustrated, and state Assemblyman Robin Vos said it is safe to vote, despite sending mixed signals with the full PPE outfit and a look of uncertainty.

There was a massive reduction in polling places during the primary. Milwaukee only went from 180 voting centers to five and there were a record number of mail ballots that were requested but never delivered.

Oliver cut a clip from Tucker Carlson sharing Trump's sentiment that voting by mail is fraudulent, which he called "completely wrong and profoundly stupid." It made holes in Carlson's argument and in Jeanine Pirro's intricate explanation of fraud through absentee voting on behalf of a dead person.

"It is a crime, it is difficult, high risk and low reward," says Oliver.

However, Oliver said that vote-by-mail fraud can happen, but in practice, it is incredibly rare. In 2016, Oregon received more than 2 million votes cast by mail and only 54 cases were suspected of mail fraud.

"I'm not saying that voting by mail is perfect, mail ballots are rejected at a higher rate than in-person ballots and it doesn't work for all communities," adds Oliver, saying that some people with disabilities need voting in person and Native American reservations and remote Alaskan villages may have unreliable postal services. However, advocates argue that voting by mail is still a good idea because it would reduce obstacles to civic participation, and that's probably why it's controversial.

Conservatives say voting by mail benefits Democrats even though investigators have consistently found that it has not helped one party over another.

Conservatives argued that it would benefit Democrats, but investigators have consistently found that it has not helped one party over another. States will try to fight vote-by-mail, but in November there will be an increase and some states will need money quickly to help with the costs of hiring workers and the proper machinery. That said, it will take longer to count the ballots and we may not know who won until a few days after Election Day.

Oliver suggests: “If your state allows voting by mail, you can request and return your absentee ballot in advance. This will help flatten the tabulated voting curve on Election Day. "

He said there are big incentives when you vote by mail: "Not only will you be exercising your civic duty, but you're also driving Tucker Carlson crazy."