John Legend updates fans about his friendship with Kanye West years after a public fight over the rapper's support of Donald Trump!

Kanye West has made his unwavering support for Donald Trump very obvious, to the disappointment of most of his famous fans and friends! With that said, one of the friendships that ruined his MAGA hat style was with John Legend!

Years after its aftermath, the singer revealed where the two are!

During a new interview that comes just amid national outrage over yet another African-American tragedy and amid explosive "Black Lives Matter,quot; protests, Legend updated everyone on how he and his former friend are doing.

That said, he told the British newspaper The Sunday Times, "I am not trying to disown Kanye (West) because I still love him and I love everything we have done together creatively." But we were never the closest friends. "

Still, its consequences are undeniable, but is Ye's support for Trump the only reason? Apparently not!

‘I just think we are doing our thing. He's in Wyoming. I am here in LA. We both have growing families, and I no longer have a business relationship with him as an artist, so I think he is just part of the natural cycle of life. But obviously we didn't agree with Trump, and apparently we still do, according to the new GQ article, "said the singer.

He was referring to an interview in April, in which Kanye once again made it clear that he continued to support the current president and would definitely vote for him again this coming election season.

The legend added: ‘But what I have always said is that we have never talked about politics before. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music. He is also in a different place musically. He is making gospel music. That is what he is focusing on right now, designing his clothes, so we are in different places. "



