John Legend on friendship with Kanye West: we are in different places

John Legend and Kanye WestThe friendship was not broken due to the rapper's continued support for the controversial American leader. Donald trump, the singer has insisted.

The musicians used to be close friends and collaborators, but the two had a rough time after Kanye voiced his support for Donald Trump, whom John cannot bear.

However, in a new interview with the British newspaper The Times, the 41-year-old "All of Me" singer revealed that he and the 42-year-old "Gold Digger" star are still friends with each other, but they are simply "doing our job". own thing ".

"He's in Wyoming. I'm here in Los Angeles. We both have growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it's just part of the natural cycle of life." shared star

"But what I've always said is that we've never talked about politics before," added John. "It was never part of our interaction. Our interaction was almost always about creativity and music."

He continued, "He's also musically in a different place. He's making gospel music. That's what he's focusing on right now, designing his clothes, so we're in different places."