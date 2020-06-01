Joe Biden wants cops to maim people instead of kill them

Image: Getty

Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.

I have said it many times that Joe Biden You need to win in November, and I'll call the bank as much as I can to do my part to make sure a Biden victory happens.

But it's a depressing reality that only looks good compared to his opponent, who is arguably the vilest creature to have slipped into the White House, and that's saying a lot given that Andrew Jackson was ever alive! I just took some of Biden's remarks on Monday during, of all things, a event with black clergy and community leaders in Wilmington, Delaware, during which he kindly suggested that police officers, instead of shooting people in the heart, should be trained to shoot them in the leg.

Maybe the cops should be trained not to shoot people? Better yet, perhaps police officers shouldn't be armed to the teeth, and inflated budgets of police departments across the country should be redirected towards programs that would really improve people's lives? Just a thought!

To be fair to Biden, that's not all he said. Biden also promised that he would "win" the votes of the people and that he "would make sure that the economic recovery deals with … institutional racism, but also with the economic structures that need to be repaired." The additional, perhaps thinking of himself: "The common people who do not consider themselves a bone with prejudices in their bodies, do not consider themselves racist, have removed their mask."

Luckily for Biden's electoral hopes, Donald trump continue being Donald trump, an authoritarian racist thug who glorifies violence and is obsessed with projecting extreme macho bravado at all costs. Around the same time that Biden was speaking in Wilmington, Trump was on a phone call with the country's governors, and it worked as well as expected – that is, he became quite fascist pretty quickly.

According to press reports, Trump rebuked the governors, describing them as "weak" and encouraging them to use the army in response. "You have to dominate, if you don't dominate, you are wasting time," he said. apparently said. "They're going to run you over, you're going to look like a bunch of idiots." You have to dominate. "An analysis by ABC News found that Trump and Attorney General William Barr, who was also on the call, used the word "dominate" almost a dozen times "The police response will not work unless we dominate the streets, as the president said, we have to control the streets," Barr said, adding: "We have to control the crowds and not react to what that is happening on the street and that requires a strong presence. "

Describing the protests as a state of "war," Trump told the governors in the call: "He is allowed to fight back." He too told them to arrest people: "You have to track people, you have to put them in jail for ten years and you will never see things again."

The mother of Breonna Taylor Call the officers who killed her daughter to fire. "I don't think I'm asking for too much, just justice for her," he said during a press conference with Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear . [ Courier-Journal]

Call the officers who killed her daughter to fire. "I don't think I'm asking for too much, just justice for her," he said during a press conference with Kentucky. . [ Also in Kentucky David McAtee , the owner of a barbecue restaurant, was killed early Monday morning by Louisville police officers or the state National Guard, who shot at a crowd while trying to disperse a group of people. “My son was a good son. All he did in that corner of the barbecue was try to make a dollar for himself and his family, "said McAtee's mother." And they came and killed my son. " Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad Someone in the crowd fired first, which is a statement that should certainly be taken with a very large grain of salt. Later Monday mayor Greg Fischer He announced that the police officers had not turned on their body cameras, which is by no means suspicious, and that he had fired Conrad. [ NBC News / / Courier-Journal / / Courier-Journal ]

They were recorded over the weekend breaking the windows of the car of two black protesters and then testing one of them. They have been fired. [ ] But hey, some policemen knelt before the protesters who sprayed pepper and gassed tears, so the epidemic of police violence has ended.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton continues to be a virulent racist. And naturally, he received an approval retweet from the white supremacist in the White House.