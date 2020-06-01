Jay Z pleads with officials to prosecute the 4 police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd in a powerful statement!

The famous rapper shared a new statement about the mindless murder of George Floyd, pleading with the attorney general that all police officers involved in the murder be prosecuted! Jay Z also promised to "fight for justice,quot; as well, in his message.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed yesterday that Jay himself had called to discuss justice for George Floyd.

After their conversation, Walz called the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, to try to bring about a fair and legal prosecution of all the police officers involved in the murder.

As you know, at this time, only one officer, Derek Chauvin, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin was filmed by onlookers kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost 9 minutes, even as he complained of being unable to breathe, resulting in his death.

As for the other three, not only did they do nothing to stop their law enforcement partner, one held Floyd's back, a second pinned his legs, while the third watched.

They have only been fired from their jobs in the police force without legal repercussions.

Jay Z also turned to social media to demand justice in a post last night.

‘I, along with an entire country, urge AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law. This is only a first step. I am more determined than ever for justice than any fight my oppressors may have. I prefer that all politicians, prosecutors and officials in the country have the courage to do the right thing, "wrote the rapper.

Then he asked: gan Have the courage to look at us as humans, fathers, brothers, sisters, and mothers in pain. And look for yourselves. "



