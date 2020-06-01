Jay-Z issues a statement calling for the prosecution of officers involved in the murder of George Floyd

Following his call to the Mayor of Minnesota, Jay-Z issued a statement requesting the prosecution of the four police officers involved in the brutal death of the unarmed black man, George Floyd.

"Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me: a father and a black man in pain," he wrote. "Yes, I am human, a father and a black man with pain and I am not the only one.

"Now, along with an entire country in grief, I call on AG Ellison to do the right thing and bring to justice all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd in its entirety."

