Jay-Z issues a statement calling for the prosecution of officers involved in the murder of George Floyd

Following his call to the Mayor of Minnesota, Jay-Z issued a statement requesting the prosecution of the four police officers involved in the brutal death of the unarmed black man, George Floyd.

"Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me: a father and a black man in pain," he wrote. "Yes, I am human, a father and a black man with pain and I am not the only one.

"Now, along with an entire country in grief, I call on AG Ellison to do the right thing and bring to justice all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd in its entirety."

He added: "I am more determined to fight for justice than any other fight my possible oppressors may have.

"I prefer that all politicians, prosecutors, and officials in the country have the courage to do the right thing. Have the courage to look at us as humans, fathers, brothers, sisters, and mothers in pain. And look at yourselves."

The murder has sparked worldwide protests across the globe. All four officers have been arrested and charged, but have not yet been brought to trial.