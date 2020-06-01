Jay-Z is more determined to fight for justice after talking to Minnesota Governor about George Floyd

https://www.beyonce.com/Instagram

Praising Governor Tim Walz for & # 39; doing the right thing & # 39 ;, the killer of & # 39; 99 Problems & # 39; calls Attorney General Keith Ellizon & # 39; to prosecute all those responsible for the murder of Floyd.

Up News Info –

Jay Z demands courage from all politicians, prosecutors, and officials in the country for racial injustice. Hours after it was revealed that he made a personal call to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz regarding the tragic death of George Floyd, the creator of the hit "Empire State of Mind" issued a statement of his own, calling for a fight for justice. .

Sharing his stance through the social media accounts of Roc Nation, the husband of Beyonce Knowles He began by praising Governor Walz. "After our very candid conversation, thanks to Governor Walz for doing the right thing and calling Attorney General Keith Ellizon to take over the George Floyd case," he said in the publication dated Sunday May 31 evening.

The music magnate briefly continued to direct his call to the Governor. "Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me: a father and a black man in pain," he noted. "Yes, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one. Now, along with a whole country in pain, I am calling AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd. to its full extent. "

<br />

"This is only a first step," promised the 50-year-old man. "I am more determined to fight for justice than any other fight my possible oppressors may have." He concluded his post by saying, "I prefer that all politicians, prosecutors, and officials in the country have the courage to do the right thing. Have the courage to look at us as humans, fathers, brothers, sisters, and mothers in pain and look at each other."

On the same day, Governor Walz spoke about Jay-Z's phone call during a press conference. "I got a call last night, to understand how great this was, from JAY-Z. Not an international artist but Dad, emphasizing that justice must be served," he said. "He was so incredibly human. He was a father, and I think, honestly, a black man, whose gut ache from this he knew."

"His words summed up that justice must be served here," continued the Minnesota governor. "He knows that the world is watching and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It is a positive sign that someone of stature, who has a presence like that, is focused the moment the Minnesotans. " in."

George Floyd, the African-American man at the center of civil unrest across the country, was killed on Monday, May 25, after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck during an arrest. A video of him repeatedly telling the police officer he can't breathe appeared online soon after, sparking violent clashes between officials and Black Lives Matter protesters that progressed over the weekend.