Jay-Z asks for justice and what is right after George Floyd's death

Jay Z It has issued a public call for those in power to do the right thing.

One week after the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minnesota man who was restrained by a police officer Derek ChauvinWith his knee around his neck, Jay-Z has joined an avalanche of famous figures who have spoken out about the situation.

In a statement released Sunday on the Twitter account of his company Roc Nation, the famous rapper and executive addressed the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has been appointed to direct the prosecution in the case of Floyd's death. Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter

"After our serious conversation, thanks to the Governor (Tim) Walz for doing the right thing and calling Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case. Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me: a father and a black man in pain. Yes, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one, "Jay-Z said in his statement.