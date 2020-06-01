Jay-Z asks for justice and what is right after George Floyd's death

Jay Z It has issued a public call for those in power to do the right thing.
One week after the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old Minnesota man who was restrained by a police officer Derek ChauvinWith his knee around his neck, Jay-Z has joined an avalanche of famous figures who have spoken out about the situation.
In a statement released Sunday on the Twitter account of his company Roc Nation, the famous rapper and executive addressed the Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who has been appointed to direct the prosecution in the case of Floyd's death. Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder and manslaughter
"After our serious conversation, thanks to the Governor (Tim) Walz for doing the right thing and calling Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case. Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me: a father and a black man in pain. Yes, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one, "Jay-Z said in his statement.
"Now, along with a whole country in pain, I call AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd in its entirety. This is only a first step. I am more determined to fight for the Justice that any fight my potential oppressors may have, "the statement continued.
As he concluded, "I prevail over all the country's politicians, prosecutors and officials so that they have the courage to do the right thing. Have the courage to look at us as humans, fathers, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves." "
A day earlier, his famous wife. Beyoncé he addressed fans online with a call for justice in the wake of Floyd's death.
"We need justice for George Floyd," the star began her video message on Instagram. "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We are devastated and upset. We cannot normalize this pain."
"I am not just talking to people of color. If you are white, black, brown or something in between, I am sure you feel desperate about the racism that is happening in the United States right now," she continued. "No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look the other way."
"George is our entire family and humanity," said the singer. "He is our family because he is a fellow American. There have been too many times that we have seen these violent and inconsequential killings," he shared. "Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing in our country."