Jamie Foxx Joins SF Mayor's Race in "Kneeling,quot; at City Hall to Protest George Floyd's Death – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / AP) – Actor and activist Jamie Foxx joined Mayor London Breed, faith ministers and protesters in a peaceful kneeling in front of San Francisco City Hall on Monday, to protest violence against black men and communities of color.

The actor stood shoulder to shoulder with Mayor Breed on the steps of the Civic Center after a weekend of protests, some peaceful, some not, across the United States and around the world, over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His death was captured on video, as he was trapped below an officer's knee for several minutes.

Bay Area social activist Felicia Jones led the event and told the crowd in the hundreds, "We are on our knees for social justice."

The protests in San Francisco were so hectic that authorities were forced to put the city under curfew on Sunday night, which will remain in place until further notice. Breed had strong words for outside agitators, many with racist agendas, who have turned parts of the city into piles of glass and ash.

"Black Lives Matter is no one's joke and I'm tired of people treating it that way, don't twist it, it's not a joke." Mayor Breed told the crowd that he was cheering for him.

He thanked the crowd for their support and added: “For those of you who are using this movement as a way to push. violence and chasing blacks to take us down, we will not tolerate it. Don't twist it, I'm the mayor, but first I'm a black woman. "

My comments on kneeling for George Floyd on the steps of City Hall. pic.twitter.com/ZcyRVMXZah – Race of London (@LondonBreed) June 1, 2020

Foxx took the stage, just three days after he flew to Minneapolis to join the chorus of anger over Floyd's death. He recalled the Rodney King beating that sparked violent protests decades ago in Los Angeles.

"I was there in Los Angeles when it was Rodney King's beating and I saw that, and I said 'Man, if they get away with it, what will happen later?' And it continues to happen," Foxx said. "As I talk to my nephews, when I'm talking to my daughter, trying to tell them how to act when they are there and they see a police officer, I'm running out of things to tell them and it shouldn't be like that. It shouldn't be like that in the United States in 2020. We have to evolve. "

Foxx and the mayor were joined by several ministers from the black churches of San Francisco, rabbis from the Emanu-el Temple and the NAACP.