James Cameron and Jon Landau land in New Zealand for 'Avatar' reboot – Up News Info

Production resumes in Avatar the aftermath came a step closer after director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau landed in New Zealand on Sunday.

Landau revealed the news in an Instagram post of the couple wearing coronavirus protective masks and visors. He noted that they must now observe a 14-day isolation period ordered by the local government upon re-entry into the country.

The Up News Info was the first to reveal that the New Zealand government had endorsed COVID-19's security procedures for film and television production in the country, paving the way for major filming, including Avatar and from Amazon The Lord of the rings series to get the cameras up and running again.

Cameron and Landau had been filming live-action footage of the Avatar aftermath before the pandemic hit and forced the closure of almost global production. During the shutdown, they have continued to oversee the virtual production of the film in California, working with Weta Digital from New Zealand.

20th Century Studios " Avatar 2 It is scheduled for release by Disney on December 17, 2021, it is not yet known whether the hiatus will force that date to move.