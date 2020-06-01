Jake Paul is not worth anyone's time

Leon Bennett / Getty Images



Jake Paul it certainly sucks. It has been for years. The prolific 23-year-old YouTuber tricked his viewers into buying merchandise that never came, turned his Los Angeles neighborhood into a "war zone,quot; because he kept setting fire to the furniture in his yard, offered "Movement Movement,quot; classes. Financial Freedom "which, like most of its companies, contained no substance despite costing $ 20 a month, and has at least one ex who alleges what certainly sounds like emotional abuse. Unsurprisingly, Paul now shows his whole butt again, this time for allegedly looting a shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, during a protest against police brutality. The now-deleted images, taken by his cameraman Andrew Blue, show Paul walking through the closed and largely empty mall when people around him started tearing up stores. Paul doesn't seem to be doing much of the damage himself, but he also doesn't seem to be there for reasons beyond filming something for his own YouTube channel. (And fellow YouTuber Elijah Daniel He noted that Paul was "in front of the camera with a bottle of vodka looted from a PF Chang's."

I have no doubt that Paul received tear gas in the middle of a riot. I just don't feel that way about him.

No one is really taking Paul's presence at the protest as more than just another of his stunts. I wasn't with the group of black-led protesters in nearby Phoenix, and it's pretty clear from his story that he was there to see a fight and take advantage of it. After all, this is how Paul makes his money: He creates videos that are bombastic, sometimes aggressively stupid, and monetizes them, meaning he gets paid for every view. It is cruel and thoughtless. He constantly makes mistakes, barely apologizes, and then restarts the cycle. Paul released a statement on Twitter on Sunday morning after the images went viral. (In the Notes app, no less, the cursed form of celebrity apology.) "Neither I nor anyone in our group participated in any type of looting or vandalism," he wrote. "For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrible injustices our country has ever seen, leading us to tear gas for filming the events and brutality unfolding in Arizona." Paul may, in fact, have been "strictly documenting, not participating," but his claim that he really wanted to witness a protest about police brutality against blacks certainly sounds hollow when the person who did it was caught hitting the n word in 2018. (The term "rapping,quot; here is being used incredibly generously.) I have no doubt that Paul was gassed in the middle of a riot. I just don't feel that way about him.

This is not the first time that Paul, or his brother, Logan Paul, have tried to capitalize on human suffering. The last time Logan got into big trouble was filming a corpse in Japan's "suicide forest,quot; in 2018, and a brief reading of Jake Paul's story shows that his perspective on social issues varies from limited to totally non-existent. . Do you want to follow your directions on the protest label of someone who once said that anxiety manifests itself? Beyond Paul's 20 million YouTube subscribers, he also has 13.1 million on Instagram and 3.7 million On twitter. He is constantly posting something, usually several videos a week that get millions of views each. He is prolific and despite not being interesting, he has a rabid fanatic. He could do something significant with his massive platform, but no. Instead, like a clock, every few months, he does something that gets him into trouble, and he delights in it. Because for Paul, attention, good or bad, is all the currency he wants. I'm as guilty of giving him that as anyone else: As a journalist, I've contacted Paul's reps to ask him for profile access or interviews for a story every time he does something stupid. The term "cancel culture,quot; is used a lot, a buzzword that rarely means anything because people who are supposed to have been canceled can still standup at establishment clubs, still get major roles in movies, and still write books. But in the YouTube world, you can really cancel someone by refusing to give them your time and energy.

YouTube does not work as print or online media, nor does it work as television or podcasts. There is a direct relationship between how many viewers and subscribers care about Jake's content and the money he earns from those monetized videos on YouTube and the money he later brings from Instagram, and affiliate offers, and invitations to the red carpet of MTV or iHeartRadio Music Awards. Paul was, for years, a relative that no one posted online videos with modest attention, mainly because of his semi-famous brother. His career has been a domino effect; First the videos became popular, then the viewers came, then the brands offered sponsorship money, then the money became absurd, then the race exploded. Unlike other forms of media, viewers are often the guardians. Not entirely, of course, but they do control many aspects of who becomes famous on YouTube. It is very clear that YouTube will never part with its racist or sexist talent. Felix Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, has been routinely accused of anti-Semitism and racism, but still has 105 million subscribers. Jeffree Star, who made $ 17 million on YouTube last year, has weathered every storm despite being repeatedly accused of racism, intimidation, and bad business practices. People like the Paul brothers will always have a home there, as long as YouTube pretends it can be a neutral platform while cities across the country burn because the police continue to kill unarmed black people. After so many mistakes ending his career, Jake Paul's business remains uninterrupted; In 2018, it was the second highest-paid YouTuber, earning $ 21.5 million and garnering 3.5 billion views.

Jake Paul is a miserable flower that only grows when someone looks at it.