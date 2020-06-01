Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals wants justice for George Floyd: "Badge and blue uniform not a pedestal,quot;

What happened to George Floyd and what continues to happen in the United States is inexcusable. Changes must be made so that people, like Officer Derek Chauvin, are held accountable for their actions. He and the other officers, Officer Thomas Lane, Officer Tou Thao, and Officer J. Alexander Kueng, knew that what they were doing was wrong. Standing idly by while a man is MURDERED in broad daylight is as guilty as committing the action itself. 8 minutes and 46 seconds of a man crying I CAN'T BREATHE, a man crying for his dead mother, and yet you CHOOSE to wait and do nothing.

The system continues to fail over and over again and nothing seems to change. Officers are not responsible for their actions. The badge and blue uniform are not a pedestal that places a citizen of the United States of America above the law. The badge and blue uniform are there to distinguish those who are meant to PROTECT their communities, not to terrorize and kill those who are meant to protect and serve. That said, not all police officers are bad, but those who are not bad need to talk about injustices. Your voice needs to be heard. Your silence is speaking just as loud.

Speak up, so that your communities do not lose trust and faith in you. Speak out against injustice, speak up so that the oath, your uniform, and your insignia are meaningless.

As for all the others, especially those who have been able to reap the benefits of being born with white skin. It helps to make a difference. Use your voice. Support black-owned businesses. Educate yourself so that you can learn about your own privileges that you have had throughout your life. Educate yourself, to have a better understanding.

Have difficult conversations with the people closest to you, help change the system. There is much to do and we must not give up. Especially after all of this starts to slow down, because the media no longer considers it "new,quot; and "exciting." Don't be quiet. If we ever need unity, it's now! We can make a difference one person at a time. Today is the day to start so that others can live without constant fear that their lives will be deprived of them or the lives of their loved ones. We are stronger together than separate, and together we must fight to stop these injustices. Not next week, not next year. Right now!