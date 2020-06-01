J.R. Smith talks on video of him hitting a protester: He got his A * s Whooped !!

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith has spoken after a video leaked Sunday, showing him hitting a man who allegedly damaged his truck during protests in Los Angeles.

In the video, Smith can be seen kicking the man when he is on the ground. When the man stands up, Smith hits him before the man escapes.

Smith says the man broke a window in his vehicle.

"I just want them to know now before everyone sees this shit somewhere else. One of these little white motherfuckers didn't know where I was going and broke my damn window in my truck," he explained in a video.

"I chased him and put his ass in," Smith continued. "So if the video comes out and you guys watch it, I chased after him and yelled his butt. He broke my window. This is not a hate crime. I have no problem with anyone who doesn't." I have a problem with me. There is a problem with the motherf * cking system and that's it. That motherf * cker broke my window and I yelled at her butt. He didn't know who broke the window, and his jaw dropped. "