J.R. Smith talks on video of him hitting a protester: He got his A * s Whooped !!

Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith has spoken after a video leaked Sunday, showing him hitting a man who allegedly damaged his truck during protests in Los Angeles.

In the video, Smith can be seen kicking the man when he is on the ground. When the man stands up, Smith hits him before the man escapes.

Smith says the man broke a window in his vehicle.

