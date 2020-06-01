J.R. Smith beats protester who wrecks car

Before things go wrong, the former athlete clarifies in an Instagram video that "this is not a hate crime," adding, "I have no problem with anyone who doesn't have a problem with me." & # 39;

Former NBA player J.R. Smith He was seen in a physical altercation with a man during the protests in Los Angeles. In a video obtained by TMZ, Smith was hitting the man who was said to be breaking the window of his truck.

The images showed Smith kicking the man, who was on the ground, several. The man finally managed to flee before two of Smith's friends approached Smith to stop him.

Addressing the matter in an Instagram story video, Smith explained, "I just want you to know now before everyone sees this shit elsewhere. One of these little white sons didn't know where he was. I was going and broke my damn window in my truck. "

"I chased after him and yelled his a **," added Smith. "So if the video comes out and you guys watch it, I chase it and yell your **. It broke my window."

Before things went wrong, Smith clarified that "this is not a hate crime," adding: "I have no problem with anyone who has no problem with me. There is a problem with the mother who is fucking." system and that's it. That son of a bitch broke my window and I yelled his a **. He didn't know whose window was broken, and he got his ** scream. "

According to TMZ, Smith parked his truck in a residential area, located near the Flight Club on Fairfax Ave. It was one of the stores looted this weekend.