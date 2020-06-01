It's time for all leaders to express themselves "- Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner calls on leaders around the world to report racism now.

Scribner wrote a letter to the community following George Floyd's death last Monday in Minneapolis when an officer had his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was suspected of trying to use counterfeit money.

Scribner called on all leaders, including school district leaders, to personally commit to denouncing racism, saying that “to remain silent is to be complicit.

Both Fort Worth and Dallas have instituted curfews due to protests that have turned into vandalism and violence in recent days.

READ THE FULL SCRIBNER LETTER HERE

There are moments in history that demand change: who we are and what we do.

this is one of those moments.

Over the past week, we have seen national outrage in our cities, including Fort Worth, as a very real response to the murder of George Floyd. But this moment did not start with what happened in Minneapolis. Anger, raw emotions and great pain are the culmination of many, many events in our history where we have seen African American men and women victimized repeatedly. The protests of the past seven days are the result of centuries of marginalization for people of color and the fear with which they have lived their entire lives.

It is time for all leaders, and that includes school district leaders, to express themselves.

Our responsibility is with the children, all children, and guarantee them the personal empowerment of education and fight on their behalf for the respect and fair treatment they deserve.

That cannot happen without a change in our priorities.

We must immediately resolve to denounce any form of racism and make a personal commitment to anti-racism.

To be silent is to be an accomplice.

When we see racism, we must tackle it head-on.

When we hear words of prejudice, we must speak out against them.

When we learn of an act of intolerance, especially if it occurs on one of our campuses or in one of our classrooms, we must face the situation and act with urgency and unity.

Fort Worth ISD, with more than 83,000 students and more than 11,000 employees, has the power and the duty to be part of the solution to dismantle institutional racism on behalf of the children we serve and the community in which we all live.

Despite our District's racial equity work, through crucial policies and training and conversations, it is time for us to admit that we must do more.

We all must do more.

It's time