Itinerant looters leave San Leandro Walmart looted and steaming – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – Looters made their way into the San Leandro Walmart store on Sunday night, breaking windows, peeling shelves, knocking down screens, and apparently lighting a fire.

It was a symbol of the outbreak of anarchy carried out by mobile gangs of looters who moved from one community to another in East Bay, playing cat and mouse with the police and wreaking havoc on retail stores, both large and small. Few communities were immune, but San Leandro was one of the most affected.

KPIX 5 was told around 5 a.m. Monday looting was still taking place in the East Bay community in the mall area.

The Westgate Center located just off Davis St. was the scene of total devastation when the sun rose on Monday. Broken windows, looted shelves, and stolen merchandise thrown on the floor fell and were left behind by looters in a hurry.

The smoke was still coming out of the Walmart. Smoke and fire activated sprinklers were spraying water on the merchandise. Propane tanks located in the lawn and garden area of ​​the store caught fire early Monday, igniting a column of fire.

"We had active flames coming out of the roof," said Alameda County Fire Chief Derrick Thomas.

While firefighters would not confirm that looters had started the fire, the smoke-filled interior of the store was littered with downed shelves, aisles full of junk merchandise, and half-full shopping carts.

Exasperated San Leandro officials had ordered a curfew in effect immediately before 11 p.m. after being confronted with dozens of 911 calls reporting a boost in crime on Sunday. Residents were ordered to stay home, except for first responders, people seeking medical attention, and those traveling to and from work.

The city of San Leandro has implemented a curfew, effective immediately. All residents are directed 2 to stay home, except first responders, those seeking medication. careful, those who travel 2 and from work, and without protection. The curfew will remain in effect until 5am. More information will be confirmed 2mor pic.twitter.com/DOXOOXlymz – City of San Leandro (@CitySanLeandro) June 1, 2020

Previously, the Alameda County Sheriff's Department confirmed that several people were seen going in and out of business and looting at the Bay Fair Mall. The sheriff deployed multiple resources in that part of the county. Social media reports said the shooting had exploded: a photo of a woman with an arm injury posted.

The looting continues to occur at the Bayfair Mall in San Leandro. Alameda County Sheriff @ACSOSheriffs recommends that residents stay indoors @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/sPKX8xHj85 – Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) June 1, 2020

At 6:45 p.m., the San Leandro police issued an alert, warning residents to stay away from Bay Fair, Marina Square and the Westgate Center, where the looting was underway. The Chopper 5 video showed looters walking in and out of the Designer Shoe Store at Bay Fair Mall and shuffling exploding near the parking lot about stolen merchandise.

On Sunday afternoon, mobile gangs of looters had moved to East Bay freeways, cherry picking shops and retail areas in various cities to carry out quick attacks to break windows and grab a handful of stolen goods.

The riots prompted the Alameda County Sheriff's Department to issue a notice for residents to stay home around 8:15 p.m.

“All Alameda County residents are advised to stay in their homes due to reported civil unrest throughout Alameda County and the East Bay metropolitan area. Unless personal travel is necessary, we recommend that residents stay home due to the large number of police actions, ”the notice reads. "There are currently multiple reports of large mobile groups of rioters and looters traveling through the East Bay area."