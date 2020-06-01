It seems we know when the first iPhone 12 model will go into production – BGR

Apple will reportedly begin production of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models in early July, ahead of the other two models that will launch this fall.

According to reports, Apple's tiered production schedule is due to touch modules that need to be outsourced for 6.1-inch models, but not for 5.4 and 6.7-inch models.

The report states that the iPhone 12 launch "is likely to be in October."

When the new coronavirus pandemic started earlier this year, and virtually all major developer conferences, reveal events, and trade shows were postponed or canceled, it seemed inevitable that product launches would also be affected. After all, factories around the world were closing to stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep employees safe. However, for the most part, everything has stayed as planned, including the launch of the new MacBook Air, iPad Pro and iPhone SE models. And a new report suggests that the iPhone 12 will also be released on time.

According to DigiTimes, volume production of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will begin in July-August before other 2020 models later this year. As pointed out MacRumorsThe rationale for staggered timing is because the two 6.1-inch models will use touch modules that must be outsourced to other supply chain partners. Meanwhile, the 5.4 and 6.7-inch models are said to use Samsung OLED panels, which come with Y-OCTA technology. These Y-OCTA panels have built-in touch sensors and do not require a separate touch layer.

Previous rumors have suggested that there will be four new iPhone models released this fall. In an April leak, Front Page Tech Host Jon Prosser claimed that there will be two basic iPhone 12 models, one with a 5.4-inch screen and the other with a 6.1-inch screen. Both are said to feature two rear cameras and aluminum bodies, as well as A14 chips, OLED displays, and 5G support. The second 6.1-inch model will be the iPhone 12 Pro, and it will add a third camera, a LiDAR scanner, and a stainless steel body. Finally, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max will have the same updates as the iPhone 12 Pro, but in an even larger form factor, with the largest screen of any iPhone to date.

If production is starting next month, it seems likely that the iPhone 12 is still on track to launch this fall, which has been the general consensus of leakers, reporters and analysts in recent weeks. the DigiTimes However, the report says the launch of the iPhone 2020 lineup "will likely be in October rather than September," which could be a product of demand rather than supply, as the pandemic is unlikely to end in sometime in 2020.

Apple hasn't said much about its plans for the fall, but reports say Sony, which plans to launch the PlayStation 5 this holiday season, is reducing its production due to the expected drop in demand. Even if production goes smoothly, Apple may adjust its release plans for the same reason.