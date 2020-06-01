IT rapper urges people not to spend money on # BlackoutDay2020

Rapper T.I. He has asked everyone who supports oppression of blacks and minorities not to spend the hard-earned dollars on June 7, a day he has nicknamed # BlackoutDay2020.

"BLACKOUT DAY JULY 7, 2020. This is a call to action! We need a day of solidarity in the United States when no black person in the United States spends a dollar. This includes Africans, Native Americans, Asian Americans, Hispanics." aware. ALL people of color. Together we have $ 3.9 trillion in economic spending power. That's $ 10,684,931,506.80 it's going to cost a day the next time someone of color is shot! We call it # BLACKOUTDAY2020 July 7, 2020, please spread the message and let's demonstrate REAL action you fear! "

At a recent press conference, the rapper teamed up with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms and Atlanta Police Department chief Erika Shields to try and calm the furious protesters who have taken to the city.

"This city does not deserve this. However, I understand that many others do. But, we cannot do this here. This is Wakanda. This is sacred, it is supposed to be protected," he said before leaving the stage.