Is the United States pandemic slowing down or raging? Yes.

CHICAGO – In the weeks since the United States began reopening on a large scale, the coronavirus has persisted on a stubborn but uneven path, with significant progress in some cities and alarming new outbreaks in others.

A single-day snapshot of the country last week revealed widely divergent realities. When the United States marked the tragic milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the contrasting image was unmistakable: a murky and confusing prospect depending on one's location.

Around Chicago, Wednesday was one of the pandemic's deadliest days, with more than 100 deaths. Among the dead: a woman in her 30s and four men after her 90th birthday.

In the Boston area, where an alarming crisis a month ago has given way to cautious optimism, businesses reopened that day, and new cases totaled dozens, not hundreds.

Around Rogers and Springdale, in northwest Arkansas, which the virus had barely touched in the first weeks of the pandemic, poultry workers spent part of Wednesday planning a protest because the outbreaks at at least two plants were causing a sudden spike in the number of infections.

The dizzying volatility from one city to another and from one state to another could continue indefinitely, with very different political implications for individual locations and no single, unified course in sight.

Some states are seeing great improvements. But as the pandemic progresses, some parts of the country may need to re-impose restrictions, said Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Safety.

"The country is divided in terms of its overall trajectory," Inglesby said. "This virus is persistent. It hasn't changed. "

Understanding the spread of the coronavirus depends on where one is found in the United States: New cases are on a small but steady decline overall, to about 21,000 per day from more than 30,000 at their April peak, a somewhat encouraging sign of that the pandemic is declining in the United States United

However, it doesn't feel that way in Chicago, where new coronavirus infections have been consistently high. The city, the third largest in the United States, has been closed since March, with little hope that life will return to normal soon. On Wednesday, Cook County added about 700 cases and nearly 100 deaths, its highest number of deaths in two weeks.

Playgrounds have been protectively wrapped with yellow tape, sending children away. Parks and beaches along Lake Michigan, a reliable popular attraction in Chicago's fleeting summer, are closed and policed ​​by police.

On Wednesday, Marge’s Still, one of the oldest taverns in the city, which remained open, offered a haunting calm and offered takeaways and takeaway drinks. Lisa Vakulin-Rose, manager, arrived in the afternoon as usual, but with no one to serve at the bar, she had no fruit to cut cocktails or glasses to polish. Instead, he opened the windows and the side door, let in the summer breeze, and waited for the phone to ring.

Regular customers have kept coming. They come and collect their dinners, their cocktails to go, their bottles of wine. Some are getting impatient and asking: When can we sit in this bar like before?

"I would love to be in a normal state again," said Vakulin-Rose. "But we are not."

The Midwest is still concerned about persistent outbreaks of coronavirus. Hospitalizations for the virus are on the rise in Wisconsin, a puzzling development after the state Supreme Court abruptly overturned an order to stay home in May. New cases are consistently high in Minnesota, particularly around the Twin Cities, where health officials have warned that increased protests could increase the risk of infection.

Jan Malcolm, Minnesota health commissioner, said in a statement that "we are one of the communities most vulnerable to the rapid increases in the spread of the virus, given where we are in the course of the epidemic."

But in the Northeast, prospects have leaned in the other direction. A look at that region the same day seemed hopeful.

In New Jersey and Connecticut, case numbers have plummeted in recent days. In New York, where more than 1,000 deaths were announced on some of the worst days in April, that number is now often less than 100. And in Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker has given houses of worship and many businesses permission to open again.

At the peak of the epidemic, Suffolk County, Massachusetts, which includes Boston, reported more than 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths over many days. On Wednesday, the county added 63 cases and six deaths, a huge improvement from weeks ago.

The change has left the Bostonians wondering if this means they are ready to reopen.

That question was upsetting to Ray Hammond and Gloria White-Hammond, a husband and wife who are co-pastors of Bethel AME Church in Jamaica Plain, a neighborhood in Boston.

Baker had already announced that churches could begin conducting in-person services again, with restrictions. But the pastors, who are also doctors, were more surprised than elated by the decision.

They were concerned about the potential of church services to be mass broadcast events. They had also seen how the pandemic came at a particularly devastating cost to black and Hispanic communities, and their largely black congregation had had several dozen sick members.

Could they reopen safely? Or would they be putting their congregants and everyone in the community at risk?

On Wednesday, they said they had decided not to continue with the reopening.

"I just don't think we have enough information to make that decision in a way that I would feel. I'm personally saying that I can't make that decision for other people. I think it meets the criteria for love of neighbor," said Ray Hammond.

Its congregants have consistently supported the decision to move slowly. Some people said they could be ready this summer, or fall, or maybe early next year.

Others have told him that they plan to attend church practically until there is a vaccine.

"Not a soul has said," We have to go back immediately, "" he said.

In the south, many states have been open for weeks, and officials there are carefully monitoring the effects of lifting the restrictions.

In some communities where the virus seemed to have been under control just a few weeks ago, there are now small but fierce outbreaks. The rural pockets of Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi are struggling to control growing outbreaks.

Arkansas appeared to be on the rebound when May began. But as the month wore on, any hint of recovery faded. Last week, daily reports of new cases had risen to near-highest levels since the epidemic began. On Wednesday, the state added 97 new cases, down from previous days. Progress did not last: more than 230 cases were announced on both Thursday and Friday.

Many of those new cases can be attributed to outbreaks at poultry processing facilities, where employees work in confined spaces with few opportunities for social distancing.

In rural Yell County, the site of two poultry processing outbreaks, cases increased tenfold in two weeks. In northwest, more densely populated Arkansas, where the Walmart and Tyson headquarters are located, the number of known cases has more than tripled since early May, due in part to outbreaks in poultry plants.

Magaly Licolli, co-founder of Venceremos, an advocacy group for Arkansas poultry workers, said plant employees nervously watched food processing facilities in other states report outbreaks. Then his own coworkers, many of them immigrants, began to get sick.

"They are so terrified of going to work because they feel they are being led to the slaughter," said Licolli. She added: "It is a very dark time for many of them. Many of them have pre-existing conditions."

Given what happened at meatpacking plants elsewhere, Licolli said the new peaks in northwest Arkansas seemed almost inevitable. On Friday, state officials reported cases at a third poultry plant in the region.

"We knew we were going to get to this point," he said.

That lament was true in much of the south. By the end of the week, along the virus's uneven path, cases were also on the rise in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina.

