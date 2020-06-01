iOS 13.5.1 is now available on iPhone with "important security updates,quot; – BGR

Apple has just released iOS 13.5.1 and iPadOS 13.5.1 for public download.

Apple says that iOS 13.5.1 "provides important security updates and is recommended for all users," but does not yet provide additional details on the security issues that were addressed.

Hackers on Twitter have said that the update patches the iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 kernel vulnerability used by the new jailbreak unlock tool.

Almost two weeks after the release of iOS 13.5 and iPadOS 13.5 on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, Apple comes out with an apparently minor update that's said to address security issues. "This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users," says the company in the iOS 13.5.1 release notes, which you can download now on your device. To be clear, this is not a beta, so anyone can get it right away.

It's worth noting that this update also comes a few days after the launch of a massive jailbreak for every device capable of running iOS 13.5, making it possible for this update to be solely to combat the uncovered jailbreak tool. In fact, one of the hackers behind the tool. said so much on Twitter just moments ago.

For those who have not yet updated to iOS 13.5, the update includes the Exposure Notification API for developers to make contact tracking apps, improvements for Face ID so that users can more easily unlock their devices while wearing a mask, the ability to prevent tiles from resizing on FaceTime group calls and an option to automatically share important health information with emergency services when you call them.

If you're wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.5 or iPadOS 13.5 or not, we put together a full list below that contains all compatible devices. If your device is on, you can continue:

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd Generation

Second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

First generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As we're sure you already know, installing a new iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn't be easier. Just navigate to Configurations > general > Software update and then tap "Download and install,quot; at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Regardless of which method you choose, just be sure to back up your device before installing the update.

Image Source: Apple