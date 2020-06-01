Insecure Season 4, Episode 5: Issa and Lawrence reunite

Screenshot: HBO

The only time Issa and Lawrence closed for the love they lost was the Season 2 finale of Unsafe, which aired in 2017. At the time, Issa was wasting her potential, and Lawrence was in professional limbo, on the rebound from Issa's traps. Standing in the apartment Issa left, Lawrence apologized and said, "I'm sorry I'm not who you expected me to be. Who I expected you to be. The Sunday night episode, the eighth of season 4, was like the second part. from that conversation as well as a reminder that these two are adorable.

After crossing paths for most of the season, Issa and Lawrence finally sit down for a quiet postmortem dinner about where they went wrong. All unanswered questions are asked. Why Daniel? What made Issa unhappy? They have had plenty of time and space to free themselves in perspective. Season-4-Lawrence is (was) in a relationship with a new partner, Condola, and Season-4-Issa is finally feeding the creative / entrepreneurial spirit he has buried all along, albeit at the expense of his friendship with Molly.

Before sunday night episode aired, Issa Rae and Natasha Rothwell, who wrote the script, mentioned the difficulty of promoting a show amid the national protests and hoped he could at least "provide some comfort to anyone who is hurt or needs a laugh." Unsafe It's already built around highly relatable stories meant to agitate Twitter, but as the show evolves its narration of past superficial challenges for its characters, Season 4, which is proving to be the best, feels particularly close to the heart. Here is a short list of things that this season has probably made you think very intensely and in a triggering way:

1. A breakup of friendship

Every show needs a villain, and sometimes that villain is your friend. The tragedy of this season is, of course, the breakup of Molly and Issa, which peaked in Episode 5 when their passive assault turned into assault at the Issa block party.

Although Molly and Issa have failed to communicate the ways in which they are separating as people, it is the dreaded Molly who has manifested herself as that friend that everyone wants to improve but does not. Damn Molly. "Really, Molly?" "Here comes Molly …" It is likely that their decoupling has brought you friendship breakup problems in the past.

2. Eat in places

Every time someone meets somewhere to eat, drink, or have fun, it's a reminder that we can't, what feels wrong.

3. Parental problems

Molly is still obsessed with discovering her father's infidelity, perhaps without extending the same forgiveness that her mother has already granted her. In a car scene after a family reunion, Molly's brother offers a prose perspective line, saying, "Dads are niggas too," a reminder of the point in life when people realize that parents they are persons.

4. Friends with children

You know that pregnant friend who is pregnant for so long and then has the child.

5. All ex in texts

Based on last night's episode, it looks like Lawrence believes he can go back to Issa's life and be cute! A reunion turns into a good dinner and honest conversation about their mistakes, leading to a fun night out and probably the best sex you've ever had together because your connection is deep. And although it seems that any potential reconciliation is doomed, at least they have grown up and know what happiness is like for themselves. They're fun, cute, and it's like a romantic comedy cartoon that pushes us towards the inevitably stressful season finale that I long for.