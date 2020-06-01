I'm tired of putting myself in danger

As Black Lives Matter protests take over cities across the country, rapper & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; uses his voice to talk about racial issues and police brutality.

Up News Info –

Lizzo He has joined the stars in talking about racism and police brutality as American cities take over the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd.

The 32-year-old rapper has taken to Instagram Live to address career issues, as he hopes the Floyd tragedy will spark major change across the United States.

"We want what we've always wanted from the beginning to be in this f ** king country: the same rights that all these other people have. It's not that difficult," hitmaker "Truth Hurts" infuriated.

"Blacks are tired. We are so tired. I am tired of putting myself in danger. It is not a danger of the protesters, it is a danger of the police that does not value me. Danger of the groups of white supremacists who are shooting people who run over people with their cars. "

Lizzo reveals that he chose to speak because he always wondered why famous African Americans were silent during high-profile race issues.

"I wasn't in this position a year ago, (with) this profile. These people didn't know who I was a year ago. I remember every time these things happened, I would look at these famous people and say, 'Where are your voices ? Why don't you talk to us? "I have to realize that responsibility too. It would be irresponsible of me not to reflect the times, irresponsible of not telling the truth (sic)".

"I still love my blackness," added Lizzo. "I still love your blackness. I still believe everyone's life matters. But until we start treating each life equally and respecting it equally, we must say Black Lives Matter."

<br />

Lizzo joins Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z, Rihanna, Dr dreand Kevin Hart among the black stars who speak out against systematic racism after Floyd's death. He was killed a week ago (May 25) during an arrest, when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.