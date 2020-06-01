Illinois man Matthew Rupert charged with riot and possession of explosives in Minneapolis, Chicago George Floyd protests – Up News Info

– The United States Attorney's office accused Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, of Galesburg, Illinois, of causing civil unrest, riots and possessing unregistered explosive devices in an effort to stoke chaos on Friday night during the protests by George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The criminal complaint says Rupert posted on Facebook on Friday, saying: "I am going to Minneapolis tomorrow, and when I come, they are only going to rent hotel rooms." Then on Saturday, he posted a video from his cell phone in Minneapolis, handing explosive devices to people and pushing for others to drop the explosives on law enforcement. He is also shown in the video that he damages property and engages in arson and looting businesses.

"They have SWAT trucks up there … I have some bombs if everyone wants to drop them," Rupert said in the video. "Bomb back … here I have a little more … light it up and throw it away."

He is also seen in the video asking people for lighter fluid before entering a Sprint store.

"I turned it on," Rupert says in the video, before entering an Office Depot and looting merchandise.

On Saturday, Rupert republished on Facebook, this time looking for people to join him in Chicago for similar activities. He then posted videos on Sunday morning of himself wandering around the city with other accomplices.

"Let's start a revolt," Rupert said in a video. "I'm going to start doing some damage."

Rupert and his companions were arrested at approximately 2:21 a.m. Sunday by Chicago police officers for violating the curfew. Police found explosives, a flashlight, a hammer, and cash inside his car.

Anyone with information about people who commit similar crimes during protests, including violence, destruction, and arson, should call the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI (5324).

