ICM Members Join "Black Out Tuesday" Observance After Members' Heartfelt Speeches – Up News Info

ICM Partners joined other music companies and Hollywood on Monday in pledging to observe the national initiative "Black Out Tuesday" in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Tomorrow's event will be used as "a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community" through "an urgent action step to bring about responsibility and change."

The company joins CAA, APA and Pantheon agencies in the movement, which ICM announced after a speech this morning at partner agency Robert Gibbs' weekly meeting of all agencies, who spoke deeply about racism and its effects. in him, his children and extended family. He then presented J. Cole's interpretation of "Be Free" from Late show with David Letterman in 2014 after the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, MO. (See it below)

Following Gibbs, ICM Partners board member / department head Lorrie Bartlett, who last year became the fourth woman on the board and the first African-American board member of a major talent agency, delivered the following speech:

I hear the pain in J. Cole's voice and it is pain that black people can access and know very well. I told several of my black colleagues last week that I am undone. I did not share that sentiment with any of my white colleagues. It is exhausting and debilitating to feel full of so much anger, frustration and sadness.

Several articles have circulated that analyze and articulate this better than you might expect. And I want to borrow an article by Danielle Cadet for Refinery 29.com that Dana Sims sent.

She writes: Over the past few months, black people have seen people who looked as if they were killed while running, were killed in their homes, threatened while birding in Central Park, and ruthlessly drowned on camera, lynching. modern.

It's hard to be your best self at work when our personal traumas are triggered by events like the ones I just described. Make no mistake, it could have been Dana Sims, Ava Greenfield, Rob Gibbs, Andrea Nelson Meigs, Yves Pierre, Dennis Ashley, Mari Davies, me or any of our African American colleagues. We are well aware of that fact. But we show up to work anyway. And we have our anger, tears, fears and sadness. We write to each other in group chats. We post, republish and retweet on social media. But we don't take our pain to work.

Well, our brothers and sisters in the music industry have stated that we should take him to work, at least for a day. And while it hasn't been business as usual for the past few weeks, we are still doing business and preparing for our post-quarantine world.

As an agency, we teamed up with our music industry colleagues to close Tuesday, June 2. We often have moments of silence to honor a memory or acknowledge a tragedy. We take tomorrow to disconnect from business and reconnect with each other. And it should be a day to reflect on how we move forward and create the track to permanently eliminate the widespread and systemic racism that affects this country.

In the coming days, weeks, months, we will continue to provide guidance and create opportunities for us to link arms and collectively be part of the change.

On Friday, ICM Partners chief Chris Silbermann sent the following note to staff, as he has been doing at the end of each week during the coronavirus crisis:

Dear colleagues,

I hope everyone had a quiet Memorial Day and enjoyed their return this week. I certainly have it. Our company continues to perform well in all aspects, despite the challenges of this time, and that is a testament to everyone receiving this email. THANK YOU.

I try to take these notes on our business, our colleagues, our clients and our market; to focus on what is in front of us, "the task at hand," as the saying goes. What we do here at ICM is more important than ever, and focusing on that and our clients goes far beyond a salary. This imperative is worthy of our approach and our efforts, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.

But recently, and cumulatively, the events in our country are so painful for me that I am forced to break protocol here and talk about them. For many of our colleagues, our clients and friends in our community, the ongoing racial violence in our country, and more recently in Minnesota, is deeply painful and personal. It is wrong, it is unacceptable, and it is incredible that we live in a country where this can and does happen frequently. Our country is in crisis, and although there is not a correct answer for everything, there are inherent truths that must be commented and reaffirmed. The murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery demand justice.

We stand with the Floyd, Taylor and Arbery families to ask for a reckoning and for action; Congressional hearings, a national task force and bipartisan Congressional legislation to address police accountability and the use of excessive force. We will support this effort with the full weight of this agency. We are actively looking for the right way to help this job and will soon return with more opportunities for employee engagement. We also appreciate your thoughts, ideas, and insights.

President Obama said it better than I did this morning, so I'll leave you all with this:

"It is incumbent on all of us, regardless of race or season, including most men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their difficult job the right way, every day, to work together to create a "new normal" in which the legacy of intolerance and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts. "

Chris

Here is J. Cole's performance: