I want to lie under a full body ice pack all summer

The humidity is really increasing in my neck of the forest. Heat is one thing, as we know, but it is humidity that will kill you in the summer months and, although I cannot pretty sure Over time, having lost all meaning, it seems that at the beginning of the season it is already so wet. So I suppose that in addition to everything else, 2020 will also give us a tremendously hot summer!

That's why I decided that we should all buy oversized ice packs and lie under them all summer long. I mean, check this out!

Flexicold Ice Pack The | $ 28 | Amazon

Doesn't it seem like it feels divine?

I'm thinking of buying two, so I can make a full-length ice sandwich.

Of course, while it looks like we're mostly staying home, there may be times when we'd like to carry our full-body ice packs on the go.

You know, now that I'm thinking about it … we could also take a page out of the full body sheet masks book and make a full body ice pack for us.

Okay, yes! We are going to do that.

This cooling head wrap is intended for migraine sufferers, but I don't see why those of us who thankfully don't have migraines can't wear a fancy cooling turban.

Headache hat The | $ 40 | Amazon

Do you secretly love these gel-style cold packs for eyes because they make you feel like a super relaxed superhero? Because surely yes, yes.

SIDE BAR: Did we know they make refreshing sleep masks that don't have eye holes and that are weighted?? Oh my!

Weighted eye mask The | $ 11 | Amazon

No kidding, I plan on wearing one of these neck packs while cooking this summer.

I bet this shoulder and arm wrap would feel great on a sunburn. (Which neither of you will get because you wear sunscreen, of course!)

Someone should market an ice wrap and elbow and knee wrap hydration combo pack and call it SOFT & # 39; CHILL & # 39 ;. (Don't steal that idea).

Ice elbow The | $ 25 | Amazon

Someone should market a combination of ice pack and moisturizing wrap for ankles and wrists and call it COLD TO LIMBS. (Don't steal that idea). (Okay, you can steal that idea mainly because it's not that good. I was going to an "extremely cold" limb game and it really didn't work.)