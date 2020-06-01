Hurricane season started today, and there are legitimate reasons to be concerned.

Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season begins today. Historically, the first named storm of the season doesn't rotate until July. But being 2020, we have nothing normal this year.

The Atlantic Ocean has already blown through the names "A,quot; (Arthur) and "B,quot; (Bertha) for storms. And it seems almost certain that Cristóbal will form in a day or two in the southern Gulf of Mexico, threatening Mexico, Texas and Louisiana with winds and heavy rains. With such a wild start to the year, what does this mean for the heart of the hurricane season, which generally doesn't start until August?

To get answers, Up News Info contacted hurricane scientist Phil Klotzbach, who will update his seasonal forecast for Atlantic activity this year in a few days.

Klotzbach acknowledged the hectic start to the 2020 season, but said there is little correlation between early-season storms and total activity (in terms of number of storms and overall intensity) for the rest of the year. In fact, the correlation is slightly negative.

The only thing that really serves as a good predictor for a truly active hurricane season is whether named storms form in the deep tropics, he said. This is an area south of 25 ° N and east of the Lesser Antilles. "When you get storm formations here before June 1, it's usually a harbinger of an extremely active season," he said.

The first two storms this year unfolded outside this main development region (as Christopher will if he earns a name). However, most signs continue to point to an active or very active hurricane season.

Signs for a high season

It seems increasingly likely that the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal or even reaches La Niña conditions, resulting in more favorable Atlantic weather patterns for storm development. And the tropical and subtropical Atlantic remain warmer than normal.

Like most other forecasters, Klotzbach has already predicted an abnormally busy season, with 16 named storms. You can revise that upward with its updated forecast this week. "In general, the signs certainly point to an active season," he said.

Asked for some reason to believe that this season might not be that Bad, he noted sea surface temperatures off the coast of Africa, where tropical storms tend to form later in the summer.

"In terms of elements that are likely to delay the season, the tropical Atlantic is not super juicy right now," he said. "There are some slightly cooler waters than normal in the eastern tropical Atlantic."

If the waters in this area had been warmer than normal, he said, it would be an even stronger indication of a hyperactive season. When these eastern Atlantic waters are warm in May, they tend to force wind and pressure patterns that increase abnormal warming in the tropical Atlantic during the peak of the season, he said.

So there it is, we suppose. Regardless, we are gearing up for the season with essential supplies, a hurricane kit, and an evacuation plan.