How will I explain the inexplicable to my daughter?

The & # 39; Knocked Up & # 39; actress, who adopted an African-American daughter in 2012, considers the murder of the 46-year-old man by a white Minnesota police officer.

Actress Katherine Heigl she is losing sleep over how to explain George Floyd's horrible death to her African American daughter.

The "Pregnant"The star, who adopted Adalaide as a baby in 2012, visited Instagram to share her anguish over the murder of Floyd, an African-American man who died on May 25 after Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was captured by the camera kneeling on his neck nine minutes when he put him under arrest.

Chauvin was forcibly fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three fellow police officers, who watched the horror of police brutality play out, were also fired from their charges.

The controversy sparked widespread Black Lives Matter protests across the United States, and Heigl admits it pains him to have to explain to young Adalaide why her skin color can affect the way the eight-year-old is treated in public when is older.

In a couple of long Instagram posts, Heigl confesses that "typically" he avoids straying from his thoughts on "the state of our country" online, rather than choosing to "act quietly and behind the scenes," but this time it's different. , because she simply "can't sleep".

"And when I do, I wake up with a single thought in my head. How will I tell Adalaide? How will I explain the inexplicable? How can I protect her? How can I break a piece of her beautiful divine spirit to do it?" Heigl writes next to a sweet snapshot of her second child.

"I can't sleep. I lie in my bed in the dark and cry for every mother of a beautiful divine black child who has to extinguish a piece of her beloved baby's spirit to try to keep them alive in a country that has too many sound sleep" .

The actress, who is also the mother of 11-year-old daughter Naleigh, adopted from South Korea, the same country as her own sister, acknowledges that she has been slow to "truly internalize the reality of abhorrent, wicked and despicable truth. of racism "because of her" education of inclusion, love and compassion ", but since then she realized how widespread the problem has become, and what once made her" cry "for a change so late it has become "flames of anger".

Weighing directly in on Floyd's death, Heigl is infuriated: "I'm not sure what most think justice is, but right now, to me, it seems like a tough and ugly life in prison for Officer Chauvin and the others who they stayed there. .. "

"I want (the racists) to be so frightened by the consequences of Officer Chauvin that they are afraid to breathe in the direction of a black man, woman, or child. Much less try to hurt them. I want them to shake in their beds at night for I fear they too may end up as Chauvin. I want it to be an example of what happens to a racist in this country. "

Heigl, who also shares the biological son Joshua with the singing husband Josh Kelley, concludes his angry missive adding: "All I know is that I want it to end. Today. Forever. Whatever it takes."

She joins a host of stars who use their platforms to condemn the actions of former cops, including Rihanna, Beyonce Knowles, Kerry Washington and Reese witherspoon, Among many others.