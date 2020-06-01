How to protect your phone before heading to a protest

Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo) Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

G / O Media may receive a commission

However, when it comes to fingerprint or fingerprint login, the same rules don't necessarily apply and in some cases law enforcement personnel might forcefully press their finger on your phone or point his cameras towards his face, in order to access your content your will. In 2019, a judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California ruled Police officers cannot compel people to unlock phones using biometric data. However, that decision only applies to people located in that district. The law is not fully established, and to be sure ’It is better to remove biometrics from your phone completely.

meput a secure PIN or password (not "1234" or "password,"Please) instead of face or fingerprint login is the safest course of action. On iOS navigate to Configurations then scroll down and choose Face ID and access code to disable Face ID. Different versions of Android will have the settings for biometrics located in different areas, so you will want to check with your specific phone and the Android version. Search Face unlock or Fingerprint unlock below Configurations.

ANDtoo You probably want to disable any digital assistant on your phone as you don't want Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant to potentially make fun of you. This, again, depends on the phone and the applications you use. On iOS to go Configurations and then choose Siri and search and then disable both Listen "Hey Siri" and "Allow Siri when blocked". On Google devices, again, navigate to Configurations and search Google Assistant to disable it For other voice assistants like Alexa and Cortana, you'll want to browse the apps or be safe and remove them entirely. You can always re-download them later.

Know how to forceenable PIN / password entry

Most people have their phones set up to require a PIN or password after five or 10 minutes of inactivity, which is usually fine. However, in a protest, you don't want someone to be able to access your phone without a password because you just unlocked it. Tor change that on iOS, navigate to Configurations and so Face ID and access code And change Require password to Immediately. Again, it's more difficult to do on Android, but it can generally be found in Configurations below Security or Access code.

meIf you are in a situation where your phone could be confiscated and you have not changed the password requirements, it is important to know how to force your phone to request a PIN or password the next time someone tries to unlock it.

The first way is simply restart your phoneAs with Android and iOS devices, as long as you have a PIN / password set, the operating system will require a PIN / password upon reboot.