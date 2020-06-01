Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)
But if you're in trouble, there are even faster ways. On modern iPhones, you can press and hold the lock button and any of the volume buttons for few seconds. meIf things are really difficult, you can activate a call to the emergency services pressing the lock and volume buttons together five times quickly.
On Android, there is a special Emergency shutdown adjustment It may appear every time you press and hold the phone's power button, but before you can use it, you must first enable the option in your device settings. In most Android versions, that'ss found going to Configurations and then choose Security and Location. Next, choose Screen lock preferences and Show lock options.
Activate airplane mode to avoid government tracking
As we have seen in China, governments have become more sophisticated when it comes to using technology to monitor people, including the use of tracking devices that connect to nearby cell phones or Wi-Fi nodes. So if you really want to bring a smartphone to a protestt to record videos or take photos, you may consider turning on the airplane mode of your phone to help hide your fingerprint.
Unfortunately, activating airplane mode comes with the downside of your phone not be easily U.Sable to communicate with others, so if you temporarily enable airplane mode it is important to know how to quickly turn it off again. On Android, Open the notification tray by sliding your finger from the top of the screen and choose Airplane mode. On iOS Swipe from the top right of the screen and press the Airplane button.
Back up your data
If you are facing any civil disobedience, you must face the fact that you could lose all the data on your phone. So if you're serious about making sure that doesn't happen, you'll want to back up your phone before you leave.
On Android, you can back up your phone data to your Google account, so you can then restore the back of your phone or even a completely different Android device.
Meanwhile, on iOS, there are simple ways to backup your device to iCloud or local Apple computer, so you can safely restore everything in case your iPhone gets lost or damaged.
Set up personal security on Android or emergency contacts / medical ID on iOS
Another thing to set up before leaving is any personal medical information and emergency contacts. On Android, Google Personal health The feature has a dedicated place to list emergency contacts, along with a place to list pertinent medical details like allergies, blood type, and more.