How to protect your phone before heading to a protest

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Illustration for the article titled How to test your phone for security before addressing a protest "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / acukbbpw2yxlcdii13yu.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/acukbbpw2yxlcdii13yu.jpg 320w, https i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/acukbbpw2yxlcdii13yu.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload /c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/acukbbpp2yxlcdii13yu.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/acukbbpi2 "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" acukbbpw2yxlcdii13yu "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled How to Test Your Phone Security Before Addressing a Protest "data- anim-src = "http://gizmodo.com/" /></div></div><p></span><figcaption class=Photo: Getty

At some point, everyone reaches a limit where they can no longer sit and remain silent about injustice. in the world. However, if you plan to attend a protest,even a peaceful one—There are some important precautions you should take with your phone before leaving.

Disable biometric login and enable a PIN or password

In the USA While things like fingerprint and facial recognition may look functionally the same as a PIN, Or the password when it comes to unlocking your phone, depending on your location or jurisdiction, the law can treat those two login methods very differently.

The most important thing that separates biometric login methods from a PIN or password is that courts generally view the latter as information protected by the Fifth Amendment, which gives people the right to protect themselves against self-blame. That means that if the police ask for your PIN to unlock your phone (even if they have a court order), you can simply refuse.

Illustration for the article titled How to test your phone for security before addressing a protest "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / ceipiynsff7z2ygpg8vi.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ceipiynsff7z2ygpg8vi.jpg 320w, https: // i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/ceipiynsff7z2ygpg8vi.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload /c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ceipiynsff7z2ygpg8vi.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/ceipiynsff7zy "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" ceipiynsff7z2ygpg8vi "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled How to Test Your Phone Security Before Addressing a Protest "data- anim-src = "http://gizmodo.com/" /></div></div><p></span><figcaption class=Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

G / O Media may receive a commission

However, when it comes to fingerprint or fingerprint login, the same rules don't necessarily apply and in some cases law enforcement personnel might forcefully press their finger on your phone or point his cameras towards his face, in order to access your content your will. In 2019, a judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California ruled Police officers cannot compel people to unlock phones using biometric data. However, that decision only applies to people located in that district. The law is not fully established, and to be sure ’It is better to remove biometrics from your phone completely.

meput a secure PIN or password (not "1234" or "password,"Please) instead of face or fingerprint login is the safest course of action. On iOS navigate to Configurations then scroll down and choose Face ID and access code to disable Face ID. Different versions of Android will have the settings for biometrics located in different areas, so you will want to check with your specific phone and the Android version. Search Face unlock or Fingerprint unlock below Configurations.

ANDtoo You probably want to disable any digital assistant on your phone as you don't want Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant to potentially make fun of you. This, again, depends on the phone and the applications you use. On iOS to go Configurations and then choose Siri and search and then disable both Listen "Hey Siri" and "Allow Siri when blocked". On Google devices, again, navigate to Configurations and search Google Assistant to disable it For other voice assistants like Alexa and Cortana, you'll want to browse the apps or be safe and remove them entirely. You can always re-download them later.

Know how to forceenable PIN / password entry

Most people have their phones set up to require a PIN or password after five or 10 minutes of inactivity, which is usually fine. However, in a protest, you don't want someone to be able to access your phone without a password because you just unlocked it. Tor change that on iOS, navigate to Configurations and so Face ID and access code And change Require password to Immediately. Again, it's more difficult to do on Android, but it can generally be found in Configurations below Security or Access code.

meIf you are in a situation where your phone could be confiscated and you have not changed the password requirements, it is important to know how to force your phone to request a PIN or password the next time someone tries to unlock it.

The first way is simply restart your phoneAs with Android and iOS devices, as long as you have a PIN / password set, the operating system will require a PIN / password upon reboot.

Illustration for the article titled How to test your phone for security before addressing a protest "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / athrveuvewzamjsmbimg.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/athrveuvewzamjsmbimg.jpg 320w, https: // i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/athrveuvewzamjsmbimg.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload /c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/athrveuvewzamjsmbimg.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/athrveuvewzamjs 1600 "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" athrveuvewzamjsmbimg "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled How to Test Your Phone Security Before Addressing a Protest "data- anim-src = "http://gizmodo.com/" /></div></div><p></span><figcaption class=Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

But if you're in trouble, there are even faster ways. On modern iPhones, you can press and hold the lock button and any of the volume buttons for few seconds. meIf things are really difficult, you can activate a call to the emergency services pressing the lock and volume buttons together five times quickly.

On Android, there is a special Emergency shutdown adjustment It may appear every time you press and hold the phone's power button, but before you can use it, you must first enable the option in your device settings. In most Android versions, that'ss found going to Configurations and then choose Security and Location. Next, choose Screen lock preferences and Show lock options.

Activate airplane mode to avoid government tracking

As we have seen in China, governments have become more sophisticated when it comes to using technology to monitor people, including the use of tracking devices that connect to nearby cell phones or Wi-Fi nodes. So if you really want to bring a smartphone to a protestt to record videos or take photos, you may consider turning on the airplane mode of your phone to help hide your fingerprint.

Note: On iOS, turning on Airplane Mode only disables mobile data, which means you'll have to disable Wi-Fi separately.

Note: On iOS, turning on Airplane Mode only disables mobile data, which means you'll have to disable Wi-Fi separately.
Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

Unfortunately, activating airplane mode comes with the downside of your phone not be easily U.Sable to communicate with others, so if you temporarily enable airplane mode it is important to know how to quickly turn it off again. On Android, Open the notification tray by sliding your finger from the top of the screen and choose Airplane mode. On iOS Swipe from the top right of the screen and press the Airplane button.

Back up your data

If you are facing any civil disobedience, you must face the fact that you could lose all the data on your phone. So if you're serious about making sure that doesn't happen, you'll want to back up your phone before you leave.

On Android, you can back up your phone data to your Google account, so you can then restore the back of your phone or even a completely different Android device.

Meanwhile, on iOS, there are simple ways to backup your device to iCloud or local Apple computer, so you can safely restore everything in case your iPhone gets lost or damaged.

Set up personal security on Android or emergency contacts / medical ID on iOS

Another thing to set up before leaving is any personal medical information and emergency contacts. On Android, Google Personal health The feature has a dedicated place to list emergency contacts, along with a place to list pertinent medical details like allergies, blood type, and more.

Illustration for the article titled How to test your phone for security before addressing a protest "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / m3h31lemq1ya0qawbtsd.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/m3h31lemq1ya0qawbtsd.jpg 320w, httw i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/m3h31lemq1ya0qawbtsd.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload /c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/m3h31lemq1ya0qawbtsd.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/m3h31lemq "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" m3h31lemq1ya0qawbtsd "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled How to Test Your Phone Security Before Addressing a Protest "data- anim-src = "http://gizmodo.com/" /></div></div><p></span><figcaption class=Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

Meanwhile, on iOS devices, Apple provides a similar system as part of Apple health which allows you to create a Medical identification and health profile, with the option to add emergency contacts in the SOS emergency settings.

Consider pinning screen or guided access

While these features can only come in handy in specific situations, it's important to know that both Android and iOS have a way of displaying an app while blocking everything else behind their PIN or password. This can come in handy in case you need to turn in your phone to show virtual insurance or an ID card, but you don't want the police to have full access to your phone.

Illustration for the article titled How to test your phone for security before addressing a protest "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive, g_center, h_80, q_80, w_80 / mkbieb2qwf0azmwyoski.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/mkbieb2qwf0azmwyoski.jpg 320w, //w i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/mkbieb2qwf0azmwyoski.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload /c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/mkbieb2qwf0azmwyoski.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/mkbiea2wyos "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" mkbieb2qwf0azmwyoski "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled How to Test Your Phone Security Before Addressing a Protest "data- anim-src = "http://gizmodo.com/" /></div></div><p></span><figcaption class=Photo: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)

In Android, this function is called Screen fixingwhile on iOS it's called Guided access. While the settings vary slightly across platforms, both versions allow you to set up a way to provide limited access to an app or file on your phone without giving someone free rein throughout the device.

Finally, the other main thing you should do before leaving for a protest is making sure your device is charged and has plenty of storage available. Almost all phones nowadays have a way to access your camera without fully unlocking the phone, so you can capture photos or videos more safely. Also, the built-in voice recorders on most phones will continue to record audio even when locked, so if something goes wrong, you'll want to make sure you have room to record as much as you can.

At this point, it is very clear that the general public cannot trust the police, so it is important that anyone who participates in a protest do everything possible to protect themselves and their loved ones.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here