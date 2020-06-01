How the coronavirus is harming people even if they don't get the disease – BGR

Two new studies show that the new coronavirus is also affecting mental health due to two separate side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Millions of people lost their jobs as the closure measures tightened, leading many to worry about their finances more than usual.

Some patients suffering from mental health problems requiring support also said that they had less access to help than before, and that the support available was not as effective.

The new coronavirus has not disappeared, although news detailing the pandemic may have been pushed into the background given the increased coverage that George Floyd's protests have received in previous days. The widespread movement against police brutality is taking place in the context of COVID-19. The infection is still present and new outbreaks can occur without warning, despite the fact that many countries are slowly opening up to a certain sense of normalcy after more than two months of closings and strict measures of social distancing.

You may have escaped the coronavirus just yet, but that doesn't mean you're in perfect health. Many people ignored other medical conditions due to the COVID-19 scare. And many more people can suffer from various mental health problems that may have been exacerbated during blockages. Two new studies show that COVID-19 is affecting mental health, which could become a serious problem if we have to endure a second wave in the coming weeks and months.

Mental Health Research Canada surveyed 1,803 Canadians in the last week of February and found that levels of anxiety and depression increased significantly across Canada during the pandemic. Two in five Canadians said they were negatively affected by self-isolation, and a third of them increased alcohol consumption. Additionally, the report says anxiety levels quadrupled.

Concerns about financial stability were high during the blockades, and people reported increased concern about themselves or their family members. More than half of those who became unemployed as a result of the pandemic reported a negative impact on their mental health.

The study also showed that people felt they had less access to mental health support. About 43% of people diagnosed with an anxiety disorder said they had less access to support since the start of the epidemic, and 36% said the quality of the support they had access to was not as helpful. "We also asked him what his predicted mood would be if the isolation of COVID-19 lasted a couple of months. The percentage of people with high anxiety remained the same, but the survey shows that depression will get even worse, "said researcher David Dozois AFP Relax News.

Separately, the Australian National University (ANU) conducted its own mental health study, and its findings were in line with the Canadian findings.

ANU compared pre-pandemic mental health data with data collected after the outbreak. The university found that the number of 18-24 year olds experiencing a severe psychological disorder increased from 14% in February 2017 to 22.3% in April 2020. Those aged 25-34 experienced an increase of 11.5 % to 18.0% for the same period. In total, the study analyzed data from 3,155 Australian youth.

Money and unemployment were the main causes of concern for respondents.

"The reductions in job opportunities are having a significant impact on Millennials and Generation Z. They don't have the kind of financial cushioning that older Australians do," associate professor Ben Edwards said. AFP. "This will have a lasting impact on the lives of young people. We need to consider what we can do to address the needs of our youth."

The study also revealed that 59% of people have high hopes for the future. "Almost two-thirds of Australians say they have hopes for the future at least three to four days a week," said Edwards. "Feeling hopeful can soften some negative mental health impacts."

Man in Mexico City wearing a gas mask during the coronavirus pandemic. Image source: Carlos Tischler / Shutterstock