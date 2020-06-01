How Much Can the 49ers Pay George Kittle? Projecting the new All-Pro tight end contract

The 49ers know they will have to spend a lot of gold to lock up tight end All-Pro George Kittle. He wants to be the highest-paid player in the job, and more, and San Francisco is keen to sign his central offensive player for the long haul.

The real question is, how ready are the 49ers to be able to do it?

Kittle, 26, has far exceeded expectations as a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He is expected to earn $ 2.1 million in base salary in 2020, representing the height of his rookie contract.

The floor of your new deal will start at an average of $ 11 million per year. The Chargers 'Hunter Henry is getting $ 10.6 million with the franchise tag, while the Browns' Austin Hooper just got $ 23 million guaranteed as part of a 4-year, $ 42 million free agent signing.

Kittle is better than Hooper in general. His elite blocking and receiving skills make him the game's best tight end, period, over the Chiefs' Travis Kelce, who turns 31 in October.

So Kittle will restart the market for tight ends. As is the norm in the initial stage of negotiations, it makes sense that his representation shoots the moon with the roof of the new contract. Here is a breakdown of how the 49ers can pay Kittle and how long he can wait in the end.

What is the status of the 49ers salary cap?

According to OverTheCap.com, the 49ers have about $ 16 million left below the 2020 limit. They got into that solid situation after moving costly defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Colts before their contract season. That number jumps to about $ 50 million in 2021, as they face many expiring contracts.

They rejected the fifth-year option over defensive lineman Solomon Thomas. Trent Williams, his quick-replacement left tackle for Joe Staley's retirement, is set to earn more than $ 12.5 million this year. An additional $ 11 million is available, assuming the team doesn't bring back running back Tevin Coleman and safety Jaquiski Tartt.

San Francisco's other notable veteran free agent in 2021 is cornerback Richard Sherman, who is still playing at a high level as a defensive leader at 32. There is a good chance that the 49ers could bring him back to a reasonable and friendly settlement.

The 49ers have invested a ton in the defensive end behind 2019 Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa alongside Arik Armstead and Dee Ford. If Ford doesn't come out as a healthier taxpayer in 2020, they could save another $ 17.6 million against the limit in 2021 by cutting it at a cost of just $ 4.8 million in dead money.

Since Kittle is a priority re-entry, there is nothing to prevent the 49ers from pleasing him and also bringing Sherman.

How much would it cost the 49ers to franchise George Kittle?

Based on what Henry got under the non-exclusive label for 2020, the projected increase for 2021 would be around that $ 11 million floor. Unlike QB, where the top five average annual wages are well above the franchise tag values, there is no significant increase available through the exclusive franchise tag for closed ends.

Giving Kittle a little more than Henry and Hooper with just a year of money guaranteed will be perceived as a low ball move rather than a logical placeholder to extend the long-term deadline until next summer. It is in the 49ers' best interest to make the deal sooner and not have Kittle go through a one-year contract.

How much can you expect George Kittle to get paid on your new contract?

So what is the money worth a "George Kittle deal,quot;? For starters, it must be significantly more than what Hooper got, both in terms of annual salary and guaranteed money. As for years, that depends.

At the same age, Travis Kelce received a raise for a third-round team, a well-deserved reward for rising to the top of the position. For his 2016 extension, Kelce raised $ 46.5 million over five years, with $ 20 million guaranteed.

Kittle is a more complete player than Kelce at 26, and for the 49ers' offense, he also serves as their most experienced field receiver. Kittle is right to order a single contract.

Earning $ 15 million per season would put Kittle on the brink of being paid as a top-10 receiver. For four years, something between $ 60 and $ 64 million is not too much, as long as it comes with more than $ 30 million guaranteed. At five years old, Kittle should look at $ 75 million with a guaranteed $ 34 million, or just in line with what the Browns recently gave wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Part of the reason why adjusted wages have not escalated in the way that the dominant forces in the position should have been for several recent seasons. Consider that Rob Gronkowski landed a six-year, $ 54 million contract with the Patriots and later made him the NFL's highest-paid tight end in 2012 with $ 9 million per season.

Kittle is worthy of being a Gronk fashion pioneer because he's the type of player that was a younger Gronk and it means a lot to the 49ers' offense. The 49ers and Kittle may seem very separate now, but everything points to everyone being happy in the end.