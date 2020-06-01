How many touchdowns will catcher KJ Hamler of the Broncos score as a rookie? – Up News Info

Kiz Desperately in need of a winning season, Broncos executive John Elway received high praise from him for his work on the draft, in addition to receiving praise from NFL national analysts for his season change from a team that did not He's been in the playoffs since I won Super Bowl 50. I'm a little more skeptical (imagine that). Let's start here: What big impact can we reasonably expect KJ Hamler to make on the scoreboard in this offense?

O'Halloran: I think No. 7 did a lot of good things during the offseason, but my knee jerk reaction to Hamler's team is the same reaction I have now: will he have enough opportunities to justify taking him in the second round? I'll get to that in a minute, but the reasonable impact for Hamler should be modest. I looked at the last two drafts (2018-19) of second-round receivers. Among the nine recruited players, only D.K. Seattle Metcalf and Anthony Miller Chicago had more than five touchdowns as rookies. The other players had to stand in line and wait their turn for a year, like Courtland Sutton of the Broncos, who started 2018 as No. 3 (four touchdowns), but was No. 1 in week 7 of last year (Pro Bowl) and DJ Chark from Jacksonville, who had no touchdowns in & # 39; 18 and joined Sutton in the Pro Bowl in & # 39; 19.

Kiz Hey, I have a need, and I love it, speed as much as any football fan wowed with piecemeal plays and offensive fireworks. So I'm drawn to Hamler, who is not only fast in a straight line, but elusive. Taking it over with the 46th overall pick, the Broncos also told me: DaeSean Hamilton doesn't scare any NFL defense. In two professional seasons, Hamilton has never produced more than 30 catches, 297 receiving yards or two touchdowns. For Hamler to be considered a smart choice, shouldn't he beat all those numbers as a rookie?

O'Halloran: Draft Weekend couldn't have been a fun time for Hamilton. Tim Patrick's special teams value should put him at No. 4 to start camp behind Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Hamler. Predicting the numbers for Hamler? Let's go with modest projections of 26 catches-500 yards-four touchdowns.

Kiz I have trouble imagining how Hamler is going to have a lot of touches. So the question is: how do the Broncos get most of their money? In a team that could use a huge boost in special teams, I see Hamler's greatest potential as a returner. But how many times can you take a clearance to the house? And how often does a kickoff navigate the end zone in Denver? In his role as catcher and returner, if Hamler scores more than three touchdowns as a rookie, I would be pleasantly surprised.

O'Halloran: Initial returns are a rumor at Mile High and also almost obsolete at sea level. No player in the NFL last year had multiple punt return touchdowns, and only two players – Diontae Johnson of Pittsburgh and Braxton Berrios of the Jets – averaged more than 10 yards per lap. Translation: If Hamler has an impact this year, he will have to be on the offensive. The problem is how to get the ball without taking chances from Sutton, Jeudy, tight end Noah Fant and running backs Melvin Gordon / Phillip Lindsay. Broncos fans should expect Pat Shurmur, the new player, to have a big bag of cheats. Yes, Hamler is a deep threat out of the slot, but using it on reaction sweeps, bubble screens, etc., will benefit him and all the offense as well.