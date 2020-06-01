Hollywood Presents COVID-19 Reopening Plan to Governors of New York and California – Up News Info

Many of the coronavirus tests, protective gear, social distancing, and security officers are at the core of recommendations from Disney, Netflix, CBS, and other top studios, major Hollywood guilds and producers for the industry to restart from pandemic that closed production again. March.

“The Task Force of the Committee on Occupational Safety and Industry Management (the 'Task Team') respectfully presents the following guidelines for consideration and adoption for the resumption of film, television and broadcast productions in an environment that minimizes the risk of hiring or spreading COVID-19 ”, says a report for the governors of the states with the highest level of national production of cinema and television (READ THE REPORT HERE).

In that regard, the document "Proposed Health and Safety Guidelines for Motion Picture, TV and Broadcast Productions During the COVID-19 Pandemic" was sent to Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gavin Newsom of California on Monday by the Labor Administration Security for the entire industry. Committee Working Group via AMPTP.

"Limiting face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the report proclaims. "The cast and crew should practice physical distancing whenever possible," he adds. "Periodic periodic tests of the cast and crew will be used to mitigate the risk of spread of COVID-19," the long-awaited document also states. "As tests are developed and others become more accurate, testing protocols will also change."

Perhaps most significantly, along with the cleanup, protection and prevention procedures that other industries have already begun to implement as the United States reopens in phases and emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, the recommendations want a completely new entity created. for productions to ensure that security is never compromised, at least in theory.

"A COVID-19 autonomous compliance officer with specialized training and responsibility and authority for COVID-19 safety compliance and enforcement will be on the job site to address issues as they arise," states the large offering of 22-page slides. "Overseeing and implementing the COVID-19 safety plan will be the primary responsibilities of COVID-19 Compliance Officers, provided they are assigned additional responsibilities related to workplace safety."

More than a week after Governor Newsom's still-unpublished production reopening plan was first revealed, there was no response from his Sacramento office today if they received the White Paper from Hollywood players. Nothing is yet known from the east if Governor Cuomo's people have already laid eyes on the report.

In addition to state executives, the proposal also targets regional officials and offices such as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Despite all the hopes and plans in this report, production on the devastated coronavirus in Los Angeles and New York is expected to take several more steps before anyone feels the time is right to return to a set yet.

With "special considerations" included for minors, animal artists, craft services that make the virtual writers' room the new normal, avoiding filming the location as much as possible and live studio audiences "discouraged" , the document was produced with an imputation from Walt Disney Pictures, Netflix, Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, Apple Studios, CBS Studios Inc., Amazon, Columbia Pictures, Disney Television Studios, Fox Corporation, HBO. HBO Max, NBCUniversal, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The DGA, SAG-AFTRA, IATSE (including the Art Directors Guild, the Costume Directors Guild), the Teamsters, and others were deeply involved in the process and development of the recommendations.

What the Governors and various state officials will do with this now remains to be seen. "The ball is fully on its court," an industry source told Up News Info today after the White Paper was released.