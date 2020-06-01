‘Hollywood Game Night’ sets new episodes for the summer starting this weekend – Up News Info

NBC is returning playtime to prime time this weekend. The network will broadcast the first of five new Hollywood Game Night episodes at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Jane Lynch, who won consecutive Emmys in 2014-15 for hosting the show, will return to welcome celebrity friends to her summer beach house for more challenges and games. The new episodes remain from season 6 of last year, which premiered in July.

In every episode of Hollywood Game Night, Two teams of four players each, three celebrities and one contestant, play a series of games for a chance to win up to $ 25,000. This season's special guests include Twitch, Carson Kressley, Amber Riley, Kal Penn, Miranda Cosgrove, Bill Nye, Yvette Nicole Brown, D’Arcy Carden, Susan Kelechi Watson and Jon Huertas.

The series is produced by Hazy Mills Productions, Mission Control Media, and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Michael Agbabian, Dwight D. Smith, and Michael Binkow are executive producers.