His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Two crises collide in the US USA
Cities across the United States burned Sunday after a largely peaceful Saturday day of protests that turned into a night of chaos and violence.
Hundreds of people were arrested when the police clashed with protesters angered by the police killings of African Americans. The videos showed officers using batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets against protesters.
The protests began after the death, a week ago today, of George Floyd, a black man who was restrained by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Emotions were already racing over the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has the highest death count in the world, over 100,000, and has cut tens of millions of jobs.
The first in decades: At least 75 American cities have seen protests in recent days, and mayors in more than two dozen have imposed curfews. Since 1968, after the murder of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so many local leaders issued such orders in the face of civic unrest.
International: Protesters in London and Berlin showed support abroad for American marches. Follow our live updates here. Here are photos of the protests, city by city.
Journalists under fire: A television journalist in Louisville, Ky., Was hit by a pepper ball on live television by an officer who appeared to be targeting her. "They're shooting at me! They're shooting at me!" She said to the viewers while she was in the air.
Analysis: While other presidents would try to cool the situation at times like this, President Trump is raising tensions, writes our chief White House correspondent. He has threatened military intervention and said he would designate the antifa fascist group antifa, which he blames for part of the protest violence, as a terrorist organization.
Six million cases of coronavirus, and on the rise
Many nations are entering a crucial period this week, offering students, buyers, and travelers. A return to the feeling of normality after months under confinement.
The reopens continue despite the fact that more than six million people worldwide have been infected and at least 369,000 have died.
Greece, which seeks to strengthen its crucial tourism sector, will allow flights from all countries. Britain will reopen more stores and allow small groups from different homes to meet outdoors. Norway and Denmark will allow leisure travel between the two countries. However, Spain is expected to extend the state of emergency until June 21.
Larger sports leagues plan to resume play, including N.B.A. in July and in top-tier soccer leagues in England, Italy and Spain in June.
A continent reopens: Our international correspondent Patrick Kingsley and photojournalist Laetitia Vancon drive 3,700 miles to capture the reopening of Europe. In their latest office from Prague, self-service theaters keep entertainment and socially distant viewers alive.
In other news:
The United States has delivered two million doses of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to Brazil for use in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, despite a lack of scientific evidence about its effectiveness.
In Nicaragua, one of the last places to resist strict closure measures, there are signs that the virus is out of control, and families are suffering the consequences.
Ties between Britain's oldest magazine, The Spectator, and the ruling elite have brought her to the center of an uproar over the journey of a British aide during the shutdown.
As President Vladimir Putin's approval ratings drop, his main opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has seen his YouTube audience triple during the coronavirus crisis. It is unclear whether he can take advantage of that support.
With high-end restaurants in Spain closed, the price of generally expensive prawns has dropped, allowing a much broader clientele to enjoy seafood.
Here are the latest updates and outbreak maps.
If you have 5 minutes, it's worth it
Young people in Italy cause anxiety about the virus
Above, a group gathered for happy hour on a beach in Rimini. Many older Italians are anxious, unfairly, say some experts, that The country's youth gatherings could spark a second wave of infections. But youth scrutiny, one writer wrote, highlighted a deeper problem: "the existence of a full age group that is forced not to be essential."
This is what is happening the most.
SpaceX docking: A capsule carrying two NASA astronauts docked at the International Space Station on Sunday, less than a day after a launch that marked the first time humans traveled in orbit in a spacecraft built and operated by a private company.
G7 postponed: President Trump postponed a meeting of the Group of 7 in the US. USA Until September beginning in July after Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said she would not attend in person over concerns about the coronavirus. Trump said the meeting will discuss the future of China.
Hong Kong protests: As China and the USA USA Shocking for Hong Kong's future, global companies are caught in the middle. Employees face pressure to support pro-Beijing candidates in local elections and echo the official line of the Chinese government.
Children of ISIS: Many western states with citizens who joined ISIS have insisted that they will not repatriate some 900 children of those adherents, leaving them in disease-ridden detention camps in northeast Syria.
Snapshot: Over, A giant Zoom gathering of 10,000 spectators who watched a Danish soccer match. This is how a club in Denmark's top league hooked up socially distant fans, even screaming through the stadium speakers.
In Memory: Christo The Bulgarian-born conceptual artist who turned to environmental works on an epic scale in the late 1960s, died Sunday in New York City at the age of 84.
What we are reading: This essay in The Harvard Review. Lynda Richardson, a story editor, writes: "In a meditation on contact and distance in this quarantine era, an articulate writer finally accepts a brutal attack in New York City many years ago."
And now for the backstory on …
My world: a decade working from home
Mike Hale, a Times television critic, has spent 10 years working at home, watching the latest television series. So when the pandemic hit, it didn't change much for him. In fact, he discovered, other lives were becoming more like his.
This is what wrote about his immutable work for Times Insider.
This sense of equality was reinforced by the ability of the television industry, relatively speaking, to maintain a business appearance as usual. Colleagues covering the arts that depended on the physical proximity of audiences (theater, dance, live music, museums and art galleries, even movies – that is, almost all of them) suddenly found themselves struggling to find things to write about. . Meanwhile, on TV, new shows were coming out.
But the truth, of course, is that everything is changing, and the change is quickly catching up on television. The absence of live sports has been the most obvious effect of the pandemic, but the near-complete shutdown of production on most non-news shows is already readjusting schedules and wreaking havoc in the fall season (if that designation means something now).
Creators are just beginning to explore new and safe ways to do shows. (A cutting-edge example, the dramatic anthology "Stories of Isolation," aired this month in Britain and hits BritBox in the United States in June.) The next time we do a TV preview, it will probably look very different.
And while television critics have had it easier than almost anyone during this troubled and sometimes terrifying period, we have not been touched. No matter how well practiced you are sitting on a sofa and looking at a screen, you are not doing it with the same comfort level that you had before.
The need to check the news is stronger. Any susceptibility you may have to feelings of general worthlessness is doubled. Worst of all, everyone else in your building is now home during the day as well, and instead of watching TV, they do dance aerobics or practice cello.
