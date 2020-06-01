His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Two crises collide in the US USA

Cities across the United States burned Sunday after a largely peaceful Saturday day of protests that turned into a night of chaos and violence.

Hundreds of people were arrested when the police clashed with protesters angered by the police killings of African Americans. The videos showed officers using batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets against protesters.

The protests began after the death, a week ago today, of George Floyd, a black man who was restrained by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Emotions were already racing over the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has the highest death count in the world, over 100,000, and has cut tens of millions of jobs.