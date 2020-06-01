Here's Governor Whitmer's update on the state's response to COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

– Governor Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference on Monday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

On Monday, Whitmer lifted the order to stay home across the state.

Whitmer says the state is in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan.

Effectively immediately:

Groups of 100 or less can meet outdoors as long as they can maintain strict social distance.

Outdoor gym classes are allowed as long as participants can stay six feet from each other.

Office work that is not able to be done at home can be resumed, although you still have to work from home if possible.

Cleaning and other services in the home can be resumed.

Thursday, June 4:

Retailers that have closed can reopen with capacity limits.

Monday, June 8:

Restaurants can reopen for indoor and outdoor seating, as long as the tables can be kept six feet apart.

Day camps may resume activities, subject to additional guidelines on how to keep children safe

Whitmer has also asked the Federal Government to ensure flexibility and financial support for states like Michigan to recover from this pandemic.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease The total status of COVID-19 cases at 57,532 and 5,516 deaths as of June 1 at 3 p.m.

May 29 Press conference updates

On Friday, May 29, Whitmer signed an executive order creating the Michigan Workforce Development Board.

The governor said the state must engage the economy thoughtfully and deliberately to avoid a second wave.



Last year, Governor Whitmer committed Michigan to achieve 60 percent of higher education by 2030. The new Workforce Development Board will be an essential part of this effort as they work to ensure Michiganns can acquire the skills and credentials they need to secure and advance their jobs. with sustainable family wages as well as giving Michigan job providers the access they need to skilled workers so they can continue to succeed in a global economy.

The Board shall be composed of the Governor or his designee, the director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunities or his designee, and the following members appointed by the Governor:

Steve Claywell, of Battle Creek, is the chairman of the Michigan Council on Commerce and Construction. Mr. Claywell is appointed to represent the workforce and work in general in Michigan for a term that begins May 29, 2020 and expires May 29, 2024.

Awenate Cobbina, from Detroit, he is Vice President of Business Affairs for Palace Sports and Entertainment and Chairman of the MEDC Executive Committee. Mr. Cobbina is appointed to represent businesses and the Board of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for a term that begins on May 29, 2020 and expires on May 29, 2024.

Robert Davies, Ph.D., of Mount Pleasant, is the president of the Central Michigan University. Dr. Davies is appointed to represent a president of an institution of higher education described or established pursuant to section 5 or 6 of article 8 of the 1963 Michigan Constitution, for a term beginning May 29, 2020 and expires May 29, 2023.

Mike Duggan, from Detroit, is the mayor of the city of Detroit. Mayor Duggan is appointed to represent an elected chief official of a city or county in this state for a term that begins May 29, 2020 and expires May 29, 2023.

Jennifer A. Geno, from Bay City, is the executive director of career and technical education for the Saginaw Intermediate School District. Ms. Geno is appointed to represent a director of a Michigan high school career and technical education program for a term that begins May 29, 2020 and expires May 29, 2024.

Lee Graham, Holly is the executive director of the Operational Engineers Labor Management Education Committee 324. Mr. Graham is appointed to represent an apprenticeship coordinator for a joint job management apprenticeship program for a period beginning May 29 2020 and expires May 29, 2022.

Peter T. Hungerford, from Grand Rapids, he is the director of operations for ADAC Automotive. Hungerford is appointed to represent commercial manufacturing companies for a term that begins on May 29, 2020 and expires on May 29, 2021.

Russ Kavalhuna, from Dearborn, is the president of Henry Ford College. Mr. Kavalhuna is appointed to represent a president of a community college district organized under the Community College Act of 1966, for a term beginning May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Leigh A. Kegerreis, Monroe is an administrative assistant to the UAW President. Ms. Kegerreis is appointed to represent the workforce and work in general in Michigan for a term that begins May 29, 2020 and expires May 29, 2023.

Birgit M. Klohs, from Grand Rapids, is President and CEO of The Right Place, Inc.Ms. Klohs is appointed to represent companies for a term that begins May 29, 2020 and expires May 29, 2022.

Rachel E. Lutz, from Detroit, he owns the Peacock Room Boutique, Yama and Frida clothing stores. Ms. Lutz is appointed to represent small business owners for a term that begins May 29, 2020 and expires May 29, 2023.

Dave Meador, of Bloomfield Hills, is vice president and managing director of DTE Energy. Mr. Meador is appointed to represent commercial companies that employ veterans, returning citizens, or people with disabilities, for a period that begins May 29, 2020 and expires May 29, 2022.

Cindy Pasky, from Detroit, is the President and CEO of Strategic Staffing Solutions. Ms. Pasky is appointed to represent women-owned commercial businesses for a term beginning May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023. The Governor has appointed Ms. Pasky to serve as President of the Meeting.

Patti Poppe, from Grass Lake, is the President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. Ms. Poppe is appointed to represent companies for a term that begins on May 29, 2020 and expires on May 29, 2022.

Tony Retaskie, de Marquette, is the executive director of the Superior Construction Council of the Peninsula. Mr. Retaskie is appointed to represent the workforce and work in general in Michigan for a term that begins May 29, 2020 and expires May 29, 2024.

Jessica L. Robinson, from Detroit, he is co-founder of the Detroit Mobility Laboratory and the Michigan Mobility Institute and co-founder and partner of Assembly Ventures. Ms. Robinson is appointed to represent commercial mobility companies for a period that begins on May 29, 2020 and expires on May 29, 2022.

Ari Weinzweig, Ann Arbor is co-founder and executive director of the Zingerman Business Community. Weinzweig is appointed to represent companies for a period that begins on May 29, 2020 and expires on May 29, 2021.

Matthew J. Wesaw, from Lansing, is the chairman of the tribal council of the Pokagon Band of the Potawatomi Indians and the chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority Board. Mr. Wesaw is appointed to represent companies for a term that begins on May 29, 2020 and expires on May 29, 2021.

Suneorge Wilkinson, from Grand Blanc, is the president of NorthGate and pastor at Word of Life Christian Church. Pastor Wilkinson is appointed to represent minority-owned business ventures for a term that begins May 29, 2020 and expires May 29, 2021.

Martha Zehnder Kaczynski, De Frankenmuth, is the Vice President of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Corp., Bavarian Inn Lodge and Frankenmuth Cheese Haus. Ms. Kaczynski was appointed to represent companies for a term that begins on May 29, 2020 and expires on May 29, 2021.

Whitmer says the state has begun to enter sectors of the economy and its number one priority has been to do so in a way that protects workers, customers and their families.

Work share provides flexibility to employers and allows workers to keep their jobs and collect unemployment insurance.

On Wednesday, MEDC announced that the Pure Michigan Business Connect program has developed a portal to support the PPE needs of Michigan businesses as they begin the reopening process.

As of Friday, more than 900 Michigan companies with procurement needs signed up through the portal, along with nearly 1,800 suppliers.

To reopen sectors of the state's economy in the right way, Whitmer said everyone must work together. Whitmer also says he will continue to put workers' health and safety first.

May 28 Press conference updates

Whitmer says Michigan's coronavirus cases are on the decline and that the state has increased testing and has ensured that PPE lasts for several weeks for hospitals. The governor also has the support of the federal government and says he hopes President Donald Trump and United States Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will step forward and help the state with its budget.

In the past 10 weeks, this is how the state has taken steps to protect the people of Michigan:

Hospitals: $ 25 million

Direct care workers: $ 22.1M

Nursing Homes: $ 3.4M

Federally Qualified Health Centers: $ 5 million

Community Mental Health Grants: $ 5 million

PPE (hospital gowns, ventilators, disinfectant, N95 masks, hospital beds): $ 251 million

Support for working families Childcare: $ 181 million $ 8.5B unemployment paid to Michigan workers Share work

Small Business Grants $ 1 million for small businesses that restructured $ 10 million for small business aid grants $ 3.3M for bars and restaurants



Whitmer says state sectors of the economy were re-involved, such as construction, retail manufacturing, and more.

Whitmer and senior staff members took pay cuts when the state tightened its budget during the coronavirus outbreak:

Whitmer pay cut: 10 percent

Executive team salary reduction: 5 percent

Cabinet salary cut: 5 percent

Two rounds of state employee layoffs: $ 80 million gross savings

Michigan budget priorities:

Prioritize the financing of school classrooms and literacy.

Protect the police, fire and local communities.

Labor protections: Hazard payment for first responders Extending unemployment benefits COVID-19 worker safety office

Fund vaccine research at Michigan research universities

Rebuild Michigan's bond program to start fixing state highways right now and keep drivers safe

Paid for sickness and family leave

Policy priorities to help Michigan families:

Access to medical care.

High-quality childcare

Worker training: future for front lines

Back to school plan

Supporting small businesses

Enhanced consumer protections

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease The total status of COVID-19 cases at 56,014 and 5,372 deaths as of May 28 at 3 p.m. The deaths announced on May 28 include 17 deaths identified during a review of vital records.

May 26 Press conference updates

Whitmer signed an executive order Tuesday that expands the types of medical personnel who can order a coronavirus test.

Michiganders eligible for the test include someone who: Exhibits any symptoms of COVID-19, including mild symptoms

You have been exposed to a person with COVID-19

You have been working outside your home for at least 10 days.

Reside in any congregation setting, such as a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp RELATED LINK: Governor Whitmer's New Executive Order Expands COVID-19 Test Sites The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease the statewide total of COVID-19 cases at 55,104 and 5,266 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. ITS T. RELATED LINK: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here is an updated list of positive cases, deaths The Governor also announced a new online dashboard that visually illustrates the risks and trends of COVID-19 in Michigan, providing residents with important information about the state of the pandemic where they live and work. Michiganders can find the board at MIstartmap.info. The Governor joined Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS Deputy Chief of Health and Medical Director, Dr. Emily Martin, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and Beverly Allen, Executive Director of Aetna Better Michigan Health, a subsidiary of CVS Health.

May 21 Press conference updates

On Thursday, Whitmer signed a series of executive orders that will phase out more sectors of Michigan's economy.

Thursday's updates include:

Eliminate the requirement that healthcare providers delay some nonessential veterinary, dental, and medical procedures. This takes effect statewide in Friday, May 29.

Statewide reopening of car showrooms by appointment. This takes effect. This takes effect Tuesday May 26 .

. Allow statewide retail, by appointment only. Stores are limited to 10 customers at a time. This takes effect Tuesday May 26.

Allow the state meeting of 10 people or less immediately, as long as people practice social distancing. This is effective immediately.

Companies that reopen MUST comply with strict security measures to protect employees, customers, clients and patients.

May 18 Press conference updates



Whitmer signed an executive order to further protect Michigan workers as the state begins to re-engage sectors of the economy.

This executive order requires all companies to adhere to strict safety guidelines to protect their workers, their sponsors, and their communities from infection. To encourage compliance, the Governor also signed an executive directive to appoint a Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Under executive order 2020-91, companies that resume work in person must, among other things, develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and make it available to employees and customers by June 1.

Businesses must also provide COVID-19 training to workers that covers, at a minimum, infection control practices in the workplace, the proper use of PPE, the steps workers must take to notify the company or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and how to report unsafe working conditions.

Whitmer also announced reopening in two retail business regions, office work that cannot be done remotely, and restaurants and bars with limited seating. The two regions are in the northern part of the state, specifically, the MERC 6 and 8 regions, as detailed in the Governor's MI Secure Start Plan to re-engage Michigan's economy.

Partial reopening It will take effect on Friday, May 22. Cities, towns, and municipalities may choose to take a more cautious course if they choose to: the order does not restrict their authority to restrict restaurant or bar operations, including limiting such establishments to outdoor seating.

Cities, towns, and municipalities may choose to take a more cautious course if they choose to: the order does not restrict their authority to restrict restaurant or bar operations, including limiting such establishments to outdoor seating. Region 6 The Governor's MI Safe Start Plan includes the following counties: Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle and Emmet.

Region 8 The Governor's MI Safe Start Plan includes the following counties: Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw, Iron, Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette, Menominee, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac, and Chippewa.

May 15 Press conference updates

On Thursday, Whitmer and the Plaintiffs in the Gary B. Literacy case, initially filed against Governor Rick Snyder, signed a settlement agreement. Whitmer says she remains committed to ensuring literacy pathways for children across Michigan. She says this was a historic decision and she is proud to fight to defend it.

On Friday, Whitmer announced a process on how the state can begin planning when and how students and staff can begin to safely return to school buildings.

Whitmer signed an Executive Order to establish an advisory council to relearn. The panel, which will be comprised of students, parents, front-line educators, administrators, and public health officials, will be tasked with providing the COVID-19 Task Force on Education within the State Emergency Operations Center with recommendations on how to do so. safely, equitably, and efficiently return to school in the fall. It will also align with the MI Safe Start Plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on May 7 her six-phase plan to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reopen Michigan's economy. The governor has worked with leaders in healthcare, business, work and education to develop the plan, and says Michigan is in phase three.

May 13 Press conference updates

Whitmer opened the conference by taking a few minutes to remember former Senator Morris Hood, who died at age 54 of COVID-19.

Whitmer also mentioned that 10,000 protective dresses were donated to the city's first responders in honor of Skylar Herbert, the first child to die in the state of COVID-19.

Here are the Whitmer updates:

On Wednesday morning, his administration announced that the state of Michigan will participate in the Federal Unemployment Insurance Agency's Work Share program to help offset the budgetary implications as a result of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan is currently in the third of 6 phases of MI's Safe Start Plan to re-engage the state's economy.

Whitmer was also joined by business leaders from across the state who are committed to ensuring the safety of their employees and customers.

As of Wednesday, there were 48,391 Michigan coronavirus cases and 4,714 deaths. 22,686 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 8.

May 11 Press conference updates

Whitmer said Tuesday will be nine weeks since the coronavirus first appeared in the state.

As of Monday, May 11, COVID-19 is present in 79 of Michigan's 83 counties.

The state has provided more than 1.1 million Michigan unemployed workers with more than $ 4 billion in benefits.

Businesses cannot punish a worker who must stay home because they have tested positive for COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms, or have been in contact with someone who has.

The Department of Corrections has taken a series of measures to protect people serving sentences, expanding testing protocols and streamlining conditionalities.

The Whitmer administration will continue to monitor data and reports from Michigan state parks.

Until there is a vaccine, social distancing is the only real tool to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 47,552 and 4,584 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. and 22,686 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Michigan through May 8.

May 7 Press conference updates

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday to extend Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe order through May 28. Under this order, Michigan residents are not yet to leave their homes except to run critical errands, participate in safe outdoor activities, or go to a specific location. jobs.

The governor's order will allow manufacturing workers, including those from Michigan's Big 3 auto companies, to resume work on Monday, May 11 as part of their MI Safe Start Plan.

After announcing that Michigan manufacturing workers will return to work on Monday, May 11, Whitmer detailed the six phases of his MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage Michigan's economy.

The phases of the pandemic include: OUT OF CONTROL INCREASE: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems. PERSISTENT SPREAD: We continue to see high levels of cases with concern about the capacity of the health system. FLATTENING: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the capacity of the health system is sufficient for current needs. GETTING BETTER: Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are clearly on the decline. CONTAINSIN G: Continuous case improvements and mortality rates, with rapidly contained outbreaks. POST-PANDEMIC: Community outreach is not expected to return. Whitmer announced Michigan is in phase three from May 7. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 45,646 and 4,343 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. ITS T. More updates: Pfizer announced that the first participants received one dose in the US. USA In a clinical trial for the BNT162 vaccine program to prevent COVID-19 infection.

More than 2,700 businesses across Michigan received a total of $ 10 million in the Michigan Small Business Assistance Program.

DHHS announced that nearly 90,000 low-income college students in Michigan who are enrolled in career or technical education programs are eligible to receive current food assistance benefits this week.

