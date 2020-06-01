Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 57,532 and 5,516 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m.

38,099 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 29.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases that are 30 days from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 29, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 29, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 6/1/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 17 one Allegan 220 6 6 Alpena 95 9 9 Antrim 12 Arenac 3. 4 one Baraga one Barry 63 2 Bay 312 24 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 629 52 Branch 123 2 Calhoun 372 22 Cass 82 3 Charlevoix fifteen one Cheboygan twenty-one one Chippewa 2 clear 19 2 Clinton 140 eleven Crawford 58 5 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit city 11058 1375 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 190 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 2015 252 Gladwin 18 years one Gogebic 5 5 one Great tour 27 5 5 Gratiot 74 eleven Hillsdale 169 24 Houghton 6 6 Ferret 48 one Ingham 740 26 Ionia 151 4 4 Iosco 95 9 9 Isabella 77 7 7 Jackson 448 28 Kalamazoo 844 57 Kalkaska 19 2 Kent 3748 89 lake 6 6 Lapeer 190 30 Leelanau eleven Lenawee 154 4 4 Livingston 397 26 Luce 3 Mackinac 8 Macomb 6707 814 Manistee eleven Marquette 56 12 Mason 32 Mecosta twenty-one 2 Menominee 8 Inland 82 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 473 twenty-one Montcalm 66 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 645 36 Newaygo 107 Oakland 8407 992 Oceana 87 2 Ogemaw 22 one Osceola eleven Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 102 10 Ottawa 781 3. 4 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty-one Saginaw 1048 108 Sanilac 41 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 240 26 St Clair 448 41 Saint Joseph 119 2 Tuscola 189 24 Van buren 144 6 6 Washtenaw 1337 99 Wayne 9388 1088 Wexford 12 3 MDOC * 3933 69 FCI ** 146 4 4 Unknown 2 Out of state 42 Grand total 57532 5516

* Michigan Department of Corrections

** Federal Correctional Institute

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19-associated causes of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related