Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor looks at superhero Bhavesh Joshi on the film's second anniversary

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018) starred Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor at the helm and was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. As the title suggests, this was not an ordinary superhero movie. In fact, the movie goes against the idea that you need superpowers to be a superhero. In the film, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor played a boy from Mumbai, who after a sudden turn of events, wants to avenge his friend's death. What starts out as a revenge mission turns into a desire to end corruption once and for all. Today, June 1, marks the second anniversary of the film released in 2018. We chatted with the actor about the message the film tried to give, his motivation to play such an unconventional role, and more …

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was a movie about a man who fights for what he thinks is right. How important is it to maintain a similar attitude in life?

Honestly, the change begins within you. The first thing you can control is your perspective, the way you see things. That dictates how you choose to deal with things because most of the things that happen are beyond our control. In Bhavesh Joshi, the character is in a crazy situation where something horrible has happened. You cannot approach the judicial system. He believes it is inappropriate. So, he decides to take things into his own hands. He uses force when necessary, but he does it all for the common good.

What was the motivation to play the character?

I knew the kind of movies that Vikramaditya (Motwane) makes. This movie was also unusual in its treatment and the idea of ​​a superhero. It felt authentic as we were able to link real emotions into a gripping human drama. The movie makes you believe that ordinary people can do extraordinary things. There is a bit of poetry and romance in the film that also makes it special.

Who do you think is Bhavesh Joshi playing in this pandemic?

Medical professionals, doctors, and nurses who put themselves at risk and expose themselves to such possibilities of contracting the virus. Medical professionals are fighting for us so that we can be home and safe. My heart is with them. Furthermore, there is so much sadness at the way migrant workers have been treated. It is simply bringing to light how unfair everything is.

What message would you like to convey to your fans during these critical moments?

Try to change your perspective instead of focusing on what's wrong. This will only accumulate a hemisphere of negative thoughts. You need to focus your energies on the positive side. Only then will you feel grateful and happy. Be grateful for everything you have access to, that billions of people don't have right now.