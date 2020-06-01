Happy birthday Tom Holland – Spider-Man actor turns 24

Happy birthday to Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who turns 24 on June 1, 2020. Born in Kingston-upon-Thames, England on June 1, 1996, the actor has made a name for himself and won Much praise in doing so. As a boy, Tom studied gymnastics and dance, preparing him for his lead role on stage. Billy Elliot the Musical. Tom played leadership from 2008 to 2010 and in 2012, he had the lead role as Lucas in The impossible. Tthe following year he played the character of Isaac in How i live now with co-stars Saoirse Ronan and George Mackay. Although he gained critical acclaim for his roles, it wasn't until he landed the role of Peter Parker and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) where he starred in the Spiderman movies that gained real fame and success.

Tom Holland signed up for six Spider-Man movies and made his Peter Parker debut in the 2016 movie. Captain America: Civil War. The following year, Tom Holland starred in the movie. Spider-Man: Homecoming along with Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr., Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Gwyneth Paltrow, Donald Glover, and Zendaya. In 2019 Tom Holland reprized his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: away from home. He also appeared as Peter Parker in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

Tom Holland will appear in a future Spider-Man movie that has no title yet.

Hollywood has been on hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic and it's unclear when it will be open for filming again, but Tom will return to work once it reopens. Tom has two additional movies that he will be working on in addition to his next Spider-Man movie.

He will be playing the role of Nathan Drake in the 2021 film. Unexplored and it's ready to appear in the next movie Beneath a scarlet sky.

