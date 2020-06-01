Happy birthday Ronnie Wood – The guitarist for the Rolling Stones is 73 years old

Happy birthday to Ronnie Wood, the guitarist for the Rolling Stones celebrates his 73rd birthday on June 1, 2020, and thanks fans for their birthday wishes on his official Instagram account. The father of six recently went viral for sharing an adorable photo of his twin daughters, Gracie and Alice, who celebrated their fourth birthday in May. Ronnie shared a video of him standing outside wearing black jeans and a white T-shirt and a pair of sunglasses and looking grateful for the greetings on his special day.

Born on June 1, 1947 in London, England, Wood began his musical career in 1964 when he joined the London band The Birds. He then played in a band called The Creation before joining the Jeff Beck Group with whom he recorded two albums: Beck-Ola and True. After Wood left the Jeff Beck Group, he recorded a solo artist with his good friend Keith Richards, who was already at the Rolling Stones.

When Mick Taylor left the Stones, Ron Wood took his place: He officially joined the band in 1975 and has been with the Stones ever since, although he continued to perform with other bands.

You can see Ronnie Wood's thank you message for his birthday wishes below.

Ron Wood has overcome many things in his life and openly admits to being a recovering alcoholic. Those who follow him on social media will discover that he is very open about his life and shares some of his personal struggles with his fans. He is also an accomplished artist and many are surprised to see how many talents Ronnie Wood has. You can watch the video below where Ron Wood announces his upcoming documentary Somebody Up There Likes Me, which will be released in the UK on June 6, 2020.

Ron Wood is using his art for good. Look below.

Me #Thank you #NHS The painting has become a banner for your wall / garden / street! £ 19 + donation here ~ https://t.co/y65KEr0tEF

Many other artists to choose from too. Thank you! #postersforthepeople pic.twitter.com/HrDBnb7Vpo – Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) May 29, 2020

Ronnie Wood is blessed to have two beautiful daughters in her senior year. You can see a sweet photo of Alice and Gracie hitting.

What is your favorite Rolling Stones song?

Happy birthday Ron Wood!

