Happy Birthday Morgan Freeman – Driving Miss Daisy and Million Dollar Baby Oscar Winner turns 83

Happy birthday Morgan Freeman! The award-winning actor was born on June 1, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee. He won an Oscar for his work in million dollar Baby and he has been nominated for the Academy Award five times. On his 83rd birthday, fans around the world wish the actor a happy day and wonder what his favorite Morgan Freeman movie is. Many people have suggested various Freeman movies, but many fans have included titles like Million Dollar Baby, Life imprisonment, Invictus, Driving miss margaritaand Street smart.

Morgan Freeman's career had its roots in the 1960s. He appeared in some off-Broadway productions, did local theater, and appeared in a version of the musical. Hello Dolly! who starred in a completely black cast. He landed his first role in the film in the early 1970s and appeared in the 1971 film. Who says I can't ride a rainbow! where he appeared as a Grand Central traveler. Morgan then began appearing on television, landing a spot on the soap opera Other World, and then go to the children's television show The Electric Company that appeared from 1971 to 1977.

In 1978 Morgan Freeman played Uncle Hammer in the television movie. Roll of Thunder, hear my cry.

You can watch a video clip of Morgan Freeman at Another world down.

Morgan Freeman continued to work and began to gain criticism and praise for his work. Movies like Glory, Driving miss margarita, Life imprisonment, Without forgiveness, Seven, Deep Impact, million dollar Baby, Bruce Almightyand Evan Almighty It just wouldn't be the same without Morgan Freeman on them.

At 83, Morgan shows no signs of slowing down. He currently has five projects in progress, but the time frame for those films is up in the air due to the Coronavirus pandemic. He also has two films that he completed filming prior to the pandemic's success. Are The bodyguard of the hitman's wife starring Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson, and Morgan Freeman, and The way back with Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Emile Hirsch, Zach Braff, Morgan Freeman and Vincent Spano.

The release dates of the films are tentative at this time due to the pandemic.

Morgan is active on Instagram. You might see a recent post that she shared with her 1.2 million followers by thanking nurses for their efforts to combat the deadly virus on International Nurses Day below.

What is your favorite Morgan Freeman movie?

Happy birthday Morgan Freeman.

