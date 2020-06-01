Happy birthday Lisa Hartman Black – Tabitha and the Knots Landing actress is 64 years old

Happy birthday Lisa Hartman Black! The star of Tabitha and Knot landing Celebrates her 64th birthday on June 1, 2020, and fans welcome her this time to honor the actress and singer. Known throughout the 1980s as Lisa Hartman, before she married county music artist Clint Black, she starred in several television shows and appeared in many popular series in various guest roles. It became a household name when he starred in the Haunted cleave Tabitha, which aired between 1977 and 1978. Lisa played Tabitha Stephens, Darrin's daughter, and Samantha Stephens, who inherited the witch powers from her mother. Although the show only lasted for one season, it was long enough to ensure that Lisa gained a solid fan base.

From 1979 to 1981 he appeared in multiple episodes of Love ship along with multiple episodes of Fantasy island From 1982 to 1986, Lisa Hartman played Cathy Geary Rush and Ciji Dunne in Knots Landing. She was a favorite character and sang many times on the show.

While Lisa's acting career was prosperous, so was her singing. She recorded four albums between 1976 and 1987 and married her husband Clint Black in 2001. The couple live in Nashville and have a nineteen-year-old daughter named Lily Pearl Black.

The couple celebrates 19 years of marriage and Lisa is known to have performed on stage with Clint during their shows.

You can watch a Knots Landing clip where Lisa Hartman Black performed "If Love Must Go,quot; as Ciji Dunne in the following video player.

Lisa's last television role was in 2005 and it was for the television special. Knots Landing Reunion: together again. In 2012, she and husband Clint Black starred in the movie Flicka: Country Pride. Clint Black played Toby and Lisa played the character Lindy.

Fans always remember Lisa's' 80s hair that was actually a feathered mullet. She rocked the look throughout the decade and many emulated her style and cut and styled similarly to Lisa.

Here are some classic photos of Lisa Hartman Black's hair from her popular '80s style.

Who could forget the young Alec Baldwin starring Lisa Hartman Black in Knot landing?

You might see one of Lisa's popular poses below.

Many wonder what Lisa Hartman Black looks like today. She has aged beautifully and still looks beautiful.

Happy birthday Lisa Hartman Black.

