Happy Birthday Heidi Klum – America's Talented Host is 47

Supermodel Heidi Klum celebrates her 47th birthday on June 1, 2020. Born June 1, 1973 in Bergisch-Gladbach, Germany, Heidi has become one of the world's most successful models. Fashion was in Heidi's blood and before launching her modeling career, she considered becoming a fashion designer. Her modeling career started when she was only 18 years old and participated in the "Model 92,quot; contest in Germany. Not only did he win the competition, but he got a modeling contract in New York. Heidi signed with Metropolitan Models and worked in Florida and New York. In the mid-1990s, the Heidi star had risen and had many editorial shootings in magazines. On February 20, 1998, Heidi became a household name when she covered Sports Illustrated.

Heidi not only covered Sports Illustrated, but also landed a contract with Victoria Secret and officially became an angel. She became one of the highest paid models in the world.

Putting his business knowledge into practice, Heid began launching various commercial efforts and also began appearing on television shows. She organized Catwalk Project and Germany's next top model and now he's a judge on the popular NBC series America has talent.

You can check out the cover of Heidi Klums 1998 Sports Illustrated below.

Heidi hasn't shared anything about her birthday on their social media accounts yet. Instead, it is raising awareness of racism after the horrific death of George Floyd. Heidi was married to Seal for seven years and has mixed race children.

She shared a photo showing her loved one's skin color and declared that there is unity in diversity. You can see a photo of the hands of Heidi and several of her children that she shared with her 7.4 million Instagram followers below.

Here is a video showing a Heidi Klum transformation from age four to forty-five.

Heidi's Hollywood career is thriving. In addition to being in America’s Got Talent’s panel of judges, she will also present the program Making the cut with Tim Gunn The Amazon Prime series is receiving rave reviews and Heidi fans have plenty of opportunities to see the blonde beauty on TV.

Happy birthday Heidi Klum!

