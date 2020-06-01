Hannah Brown shared a long second apology for singing the N-Word on Instagram

"I will be part of the solution, and you will see it."
Beginnings of May, Bachelorette party Hannah Brown received a backlash for saying the n-word while singing DaBaby's "Rockstar,quot; on Instagram Live.
People quickly called her for not really apologizing, which is why she gave a statement on her Instagram story.
But many felt that the apology was not enough, including Rachel Lindsay, who is the only black woman from Bachelor Nation. Bachelorette party. In an interview about Single Nick Viall's podcast, Viall FilesRachel talked about how she felt about Hannah's actions.
"She admitted she was wrong and said she wanted to go to a Live," said Rachel. "She was going to go first and then bring me. Twice, she hung up the phone with me to say, 'OK, I'm going to do it. I'm just going to get ready.'" Hours later, nothing. Then we would talk on the phone. And then, hours later, nothing more until it was finally decided that he wanted to make a statement. "
"The reason I was so disappointed that Hannah decided to make a statement is because, her words, & # 39; a statement would be insincere & # 39;. Hannah said that. & # 39; It felt horrible to give a statement & # 39; ; "said Rachel.
"And I believed her when she said it. And it was her team that advised her to make a statement. And she said, in her heart, that she didn't feel that it was, and she felt that God had wanted her. To use her platform for a purpose. older. And she was going to step forward and do that. So, to see her ultimately text me and say, 'I'm going to give a statement' was extremely disappointing because [Hannah] said that it was untrue. "
There are currently thousands of people across the United States, and around the world, protesting against police brutality towards blacks in the wake of George Floyd's death. With the issue of racism in the forefront, Hannah decided it was time to make a second, more comprehensive apology.
Just a warning that the video may be triggering for some, so be careful while watching it.
"I've been trying for a long time to figure out how I would approach everything because I didn't want it to be at the wrong time, and I wanted it to be at the right time," he said.
She admitted that she waited because she did not want to take up space, while black voices need to be heard at current events. "George Floyd's death is happening and there is so much suffering and anger. I didn't want to offend anyone and I may be offending people right now, but I realized that this is not the right time, but the right time."
"I am very fortunate to have the platform that I have and I know that many people are asking whites to use their platform and take responsibility, and I have some things and responsibilities that I must take responsibility for," she continued. .
"To be honest, I've written several different apologies for how I thought I was going to do this, but in the middle of a race down the road I realized I couldn't wait any longer," he confessed, glancing at his notes on camera. .
"Two weeks ago, while I was on Instagram Live, I tried to talk, sing, a popular TikTok dance and recited the n word and it was part of the song. At first, I didn't even know what was happening," she said.
"I knew that if I wanted [apology] to be more sincere, I had to do a little work and have to go through a process," he added.
"What I did, I don't want it to go away. What I did was extremely serious and I didn't want to continue repeating this long history of white people who are not responsible for their actions when blacks are people of color: call them for their behavior."
Hannah ended her video saying, "I will be part of the solution, and you will see it. From the bottom of my heart, I am very sorry. I am sorry for everyone I hurt and disappointed. I promise to continue to do better, I promise."
He also shared a statement about racism by activist, artist, and writer Ricardo Levins Morales on Instagram.
