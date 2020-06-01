Halsey Provides Medical Assistance To People Injured At George Floyd Protest

After a weekend of protests in response to the murder of George Floyd, celebrities continue to use their platform and resources in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

HalseyWhoever stood in the front line of a protest in Santa Monica, California this weekend was photographed providing medical assistance to other protesters who had been injured.

"Don't downplay these rubber bullets because they told you they are 'not lethal'. I had to bandage a man who looked like his face had exploded today." The 25-year-old wrote on social media on Sunday, May 31. "So before saying, from the comfort of your home, which we are exaggerating, consider the injuries that some have sustained."

After attending the L.A. protests Halsey advised protesters to remain prepared and carry medical supplies that include: "Alcohol, disinfectant, excessive bleeding gauze, non-stick gauze and medical tape, eye pads, butterfly bandages, cold packs, neosporin, bandage scissors, forceps, and bandages."