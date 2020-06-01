Halsey Provides Medical Assistance To People Injured At George Floyd Protest

P,amp;P / MEGA
After a weekend of protests in response to the murder of George Floyd, celebrities continue to use their platform and resources in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
HalseyWhoever stood in the front line of a protest in Santa Monica, California this weekend was photographed providing medical assistance to other protesters who had been injured.
"Don't downplay these rubber bullets because they told you they are 'not lethal'. I had to bandage a man who looked like his face had exploded today." The 25-year-old wrote on social media on Sunday, May 31. "So before saying, from the comfort of your home, which we are exaggerating, consider the injuries that some have sustained."
After attending the L.A. protests Halsey advised protesters to remain prepared and carry medical supplies that include: "Alcohol, disinfectant, excessive bleeding gauze, non-stick gauze and medical tape, eye pads, butterfly bandages, cold packs, neosporin, bandage scissors, forceps, and bandages."
In detailing his experience at the protest, Halsey said he did not know "how to articulate today's horrors."
"(National Guard) + officers firing bullets at kneeling crowds,quot; she wrote. "We don't have enough doctors on the ground on our side. I was treating injuries I am not qualified for. A lot of blood spilled. If you have medical training, please go to the outskirts."
"And if you are a white ally who will stand up and scream and confront the officers and NG and then hide behind the black bodies when the shots start firing," he added. "You couldn't understand a bit of the bravery of the blacks on the front line. Thank you to everyone who stayed
Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, was accompanied by a 22-year-old Yungblud in the protests this weekend in L.A.
"I have to say @halsey that you were amazing today. You acted fearlessly and selflessly." the artist wrote on social networks about Halsey. "You were so brave and inspiring. When innocent people were illegally injured, you were there with a medicine cabinet that bandaged them. You didn't think of yourself for a moment. I'm proud to meet you."
In response, Halsey also thanked Yungblud for accompanying her. "And a big personal thanks to @yungblud, who literally put himself out in front of the gunshots to drag the wounded to safety without even thinking twice." she wrote.