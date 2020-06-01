Gunna Nabs first album No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with & # 39; Wunna & # 39;

This week's Billboard 200 list also sees the & # 39; Notes on a Conditional Form & # 39; of The 1975 debuting at n. # 4 with 54,000 equivalent album units, marking the band's third album in the top 10.

Gunna is celebrating her first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with her new album "Wunna". The album successfully debuts at the top of the chart with 111,000 equivalent album units in the US. USA In the week ending May 28, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data.

Of the sum, 106,000 units are in the form of SEA units, while 4,000 are album sales and less than 1,000. They are in tea units. Prior to this, Gunna was ranked # 3 with her latest release, "Drip or Drown 2". Addressing her milestone, Gunna turned to Twitter to write: "It's hard to celebrate a number 1 album when the world is suffering."

Hot on his heels is Lil baby"My Turn" which rises to number 2 with the profit of 65,000 equivalent album units. Ex album No. 1, Future"High Off Life", meanwhile, drops to No. 3 by winning 61,000 units in its second week.

This week's chart also sees The 1975The "Notes on a conditional form" debut at n. # 4 with 54,000 equivalent album units. The set marks the band's third album in the top 10 joining "A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships" (No. 4 in 2018) and "I like it when you sleep, because you're so beautiful but so unconscious" (No. 1 in 2016)

Occupy No. 5 is Polo G"The Goat", which goes from number 2 to number 5 with 52,000 equivalent album units. Duck"Dark Lane Demo Tapes" also slipped from its spot last week, going from number 4 to number 6 with 48,000 units.

Descending two places, from No. 5 to No. 7 with 42,000 units is DaBabyBlame the baby. Complete the first 10 are Weekend"After Hours", Lil Uzi Vert"Eternal Atake" and Post Malone"Hollywood Bleeding". "After Hours" drops from No. 7 to No. 8 with 40,000 units with "Eternal Atake" falling from No. 6 to No. 9 with 37,000 units. As for "Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding," it dips two spots from No. 8 to No. 10 with just under 37,000 units.

Top Ten Billboard 200 (week ending May 28, 2020):