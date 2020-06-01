Gregg Popovich tears apart the & # 39; deranged idiot & # 39; Donald Trump, other politicians in the demolition of the American leadership

If Trump had a brain, even if he was 99 percent cynical, he would go out and say something to unify people. But he doesn't mind uniting people. Even now. That's how upset he is. It's about him. It's about what personally benefits you. It is never about the greater good. And that's all it has been.

It is very clear what to do. We need a president who comes out and simply says "black lives matter." Just say those three words. But it won't and it won't. He cannot because it is more important for him to appease the small group of followers who validate his madness. But it is more than just Trump. The system has to change. I will do everything I can to help, because that is what leaders do. But there is nothing he can do to put us on a positive path, because he is not a leader. …

It is not only divisive. It is a destroyer. Being in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own ends. I am appalled that we have a leader who cannot say "Black lives matter." So he hides in the basement of the White House. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like an elementary student. Actually, I think it's better to ignore it. There is nothing I can do to improve this because of who he is: a deranged idiot.