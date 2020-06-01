Gregg Popovich tears apart the & # 39; deranged idiot & # 39; Donald Trump, other politicians in the demolition of the American leadership

Gregg Popovich is done with Donald Trump. (Again.)
The Spurs' head coach and outspoken critic of the president sounded Dave Zirin of The Nation, criticizing Trump's response to current U.S. civil unrest following the death of George Floyd, citing a lack of leadership in the face of racial unrest .
Some of the highlights from Pop's incendiary comments about The Nation:
If Trump had a brain, even if he was 99 percent cynical, he would go out and say something to unify people. But he doesn't mind uniting people. Even now. That's how upset he is. It's about him. It's about what personally benefits you. It is never about the greater good. And that's all it has been.
It is very clear what to do. We need a president who comes out and simply says "black lives matter." Just say those three words. But it won't and it won't. He cannot because it is more important for him to appease the small group of followers who validate his madness. But it is more than just Trump. The system has to change. I will do everything I can to help, because that is what leaders do. But there is nothing he can do to put us on a positive path, because he is not a leader. …
It is not only divisive. It is a destroyer. Being in his presence makes you die. He will eat you alive for his own ends. I am appalled that we have a leader who cannot say "Black lives matter." So he hides in the basement of the White House. He is a coward. He creates a situation and runs away like an elementary student. Actually, I think it's better to ignore it. There is nothing I can do to improve this because of who he is: a deranged idiot.
Popovich's anger would meet more targets than just Trump in the interview. The five-time NBA champion also attacked Republican Senators Ted Cruz (Texas) and Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) for lacking the "courage,quot; to face Trump in the current situation in the country.
Popovich also said that "the system has to change,quot; and that it is "ready to do its part." You are probably referring to systemic racism and civil unrest across the country and the protests and riots calling for change following the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
This is not the first time that Popovich has publicly criticized the president, and some of his most recent comments describe Trump as "cowardly." The comments came in light of NBA controversies with China.
It is not the first time that an NBA personality, specifically the head coach, has been openly critical of Trump. Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently called Trump "racist,quot; because of his response to Floyd's death.
Thank you @PabloTorre for the perfect text In 2017, Trump called kneeling NFL players who peacefully protested police brutality "motherfuckers." Last night he called the Minneapolis protesters "thugs." That is why racists should not be allowed to be presidents. https://t.co/klcg8TeCDK
– Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) May 29, 2020