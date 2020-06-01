Graham Norton, Gadget Show, Do I have news for you? Return to study – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: After TV production darkened at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the lights slowly come back on for studio shows in the UK, with the BBC and Channel 5 among those restarting entertainment sessions .

The Up News Info includes that the BBC's Fulwell 73 produced Peter Crouch: Save our summer It is one of the first entertainment shows to return to the studio after the industry-wide shutdown in March. Filming took place at London's Riverside Studios ahead of the show's premiere on BBC One this Saturday.

Channel 5 The gadget show He will also return to the studio on Tuesday after season 31 was postponed on March 26. The ViacomCBS network show will return to television on June 12, with All3Media's North One television implementing protocols to help make the set coronavirus-proof.

These first steps in studio production will pave the way for other great shows to return later this year. Up News Info hear that I have news for you He is planning a return to his Riverside set in October after Hat Trick Productions experimented with video technology housed in a CGI studio to keep the show on television during the pandemic.

The Graham Norton Show He also plans to return to some sort of normalcy in the fall, when So Television hopes to move the show home to the Television Center. Norton has remained on the air, with the Irish presenter interviewing guests remotely from his home.

Producers are working with the BBC on their security plans and protocols, and each program is evaluated on a case-by-case basis. One of the biggest questions will be whether the public will be able to return to the studios, while lack of insurance is another problem for many producers.

Intensive work is also underway on the UK's most ambitious studio entertainment programs. Syco and Fremantle still hope to organize the Brittany Has Talent ITV finals in the fall, while ITV will also hope that it can return to The voice, which was stopped mid-season, but has resumed production in other territories, including Australia.

BBC Strictly come dance It is another show aimed at fall. Up News Info understands that the producers have considered quarantining the cast and crew on the show so they can work on a bubble, while other ideas that have been featured in various press reports include theatrical masks for seated artists and audience members. around the tables to help with social distancing.

The gadget show

Channel 5 / North One



These are not concerns for The gadget show, to be filmed in a remote studio in Hartlebury, outside Birmingham, without an audience. North One has established protocols to ensure that presenters and the team do not use public transportation to get to the DRP studio, while social distancing will be strictly enforced on set.

The studio will be built and manipulated the day before each session, while two cameras and a sound recorder will be parked on the studio floor. There will be no gallery operation; instead, directors and producers will watch from isolated areas of the studio, and the editing and voice-over work will be completed remotely.

Other protocols include that the studio have a strict one-way system for movement and that presenters have to apply their own makeup. The safety regime was developed using the UK broadcaster and producer coronavirus guidelines published last month.