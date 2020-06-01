Governor Whitmer lifts order to stay home in Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen has lifted the order to stay home in Michigan.

The governor's order will allow retailers to reopen on June 4 and restaurants to reopen on June 8, both subject to capacity limits.

Children's day camps may also open on June 8.

With immediate effect, groups of 100 or less will be allowed to meet outdoors with social distancing.

Office work that cannot be done remotely can be resumed. And home services, including cleaning services, can resume operations.

"The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our status to the next phase of the MI Safe Start Plan, but we owe it to our brave front-line heroes to make this work well," Whitmer said. “While Michigan residents are no longer required to stay home, we all must remain smart and practice social distancing, and encourage those who meet the criteria to take the COVID-19 test. If we all do our part, our goal is to announce a statewide phase five change by July 4. Stay smart, stay safe and let's all do our part. "

Michiganers should continue to wear face covers when in enclosed public spaces and should continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves, loved ones, and the community. And they should continue to work from home as much as possible.

