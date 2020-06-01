Governor Walz extends curfew by 2 days, shortens duration of night – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Monday to extend the curfew in the Twin Cities.

In a morning press conference, the governor said that the curfew will last two days (Monday and Tuesday), but that the duration of the night will be shortened, from 10 p.m. at 4 a.m.

The curfew order was first implemented over the weekend in response to the unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

A week ago, Floyd died after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was recorded taping his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. Floyd was handcuffed and asking for help, saying he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin faces charges of manslaughter and third-degree murder.

