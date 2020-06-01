Government rejects Flipkart's proposal to enter the food retail sector – Latest news

The Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has rejected the Walmart-backed Flipkart proposal seeking approval to enter the food retail sector citing a regulatory problem, an official said. The government allows 100 percent of foreign direct investment in retail sale of food produced and manufactured in India.

Last year, the company had established a new local entity, Flipkart Farmermart, to focus on food retailing in India, and had applied for government-required licenses.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy at the time had said the move was an important part of the company's efforts to boost Indian agriculture and the food processing industry in the country.

"Yes, the department has rejected the proposal," said the government official.

Commenting on the development, a company spokesperson said Flipkart intends to reapply for the permit.

"At Flipkart, we believe that the market driven by technology and innovation can add significant value to our country's farmers and food processing sector by providing efficiency and transparency to the value chain. This will help increase revenue. of farmers and to transform Indian agriculture.



"We are evaluating the department's response and intend to resubmit an application as we seek to continue to have a significant impact on small businesses and communities in India," the spokesperson said.

Interestingly, Amazon received the go-ahead from the government for its $ 500 million investment proposal for the retail sale of food products in India in 2017.

The grocery segment represents a significant portion of the unorganized retail segment in the country. Estimates suggest that the market will be worth more than $ 200 billion in India.

The grocery segment has witnessed significant growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people turned to e-commerce platforms like Grofers, BigBasket, and Amazon India for their grocery shopping during the shutdown, while looking to maintain social distance.

Market observers believe that the grocery segment will continue to increase in the coming months in view of the COVID-19 situation.